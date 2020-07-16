Stamus Networks Announces General Availability of Scirius Threat Radar - a New Module for its Network Detection and Response Solution

Scirius Threat Radar adds three important concepts to the existing Scirius Security Platform:

Advanced threat detection - Inspects all network activity and threat alerts to cut through the noise and automatically identify the critical active threats targeting your assets. This dramatically reduces the number of potential incidents that your team must investigate.

- Inspects all network activity and threat alerts to cut through the noise and automatically identify the critical active threats targeting your assets. This dramatically reduces the number of potential incidents that your team must investigate. Asset-oriented attack insights - Shifts the focus from millions of indicators of compromise to a handful of compromised assets and groups those assets-under-attack by phases of the cyber kill chain. This helps analysts prioritize their investigations.

- Shifts the focus from millions of indicators of compromise to a handful of compromised assets and groups those assets-under-attack by phases of the cyber kill chain. This helps analysts prioritize their investigations. Custom threat definitions - Empowers expert analysts to create organization-specific threat definitions and apply it to both historic and future network traffic. This improves detection, speeds response and strengthens the contribution of less-experienced analysts.

"We are proud to officially introduce Scirius Threat Radar to our customers," said Ken Gramley, chief executive officer of Stamus Networks. "With these additions to the Scirius Security Platform, organizations can further reduce the complexity and cost of implementing network detection and response. Scirius Threat Radar helps security teams know more, respond sooner, and more effectively mitigate risk to their organizations."

In addition to the introduction of Scirius Threat Radar, the company is announcing the latest release of software (U.35) for the entire suite of Scirius Security Platform, adding performance improvements, advanced threat hunting filters, as well as enhancements for encrypted traffic, GRE tunnels, Splunk integration, and others.

For more information on Scirius Threat Radar and the new software release, please visit the product's webpage to watch a video demonstration and download the datasheet.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes cybersecurity professionals should spend less time pouring through noisy alerts and more time mitigating risks by responding to real threats targeting their organization's critical assets. Founded by the creators of the widely-deployed open-source SELKS platform, Stamus Networks offers Scirius Security Platform that collects event data from enhanced Suricata detection (IDS), real-time network traffic analysis (NTA) and organizational context into an advanced analytics engine to create a powerful network detection and response system with enriched threat hunting. With Scirius, you get unprecedented visibility and meaningful insights, giving you the tools to rapidly respond to incidents and mitigate your risk. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com

