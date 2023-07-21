Stand alone cloud storage market size to grow by USD 53,361.34 million from 2022 to 2027|Significant growth in IoT and big data to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stand-alone cloud storage market is expected to grow by USD 53,361.34 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.94% during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of hybrid stand-alone cloud storage systems is a trend influencing market growth. Generally, a company has more flexibility to choose the best cloud deployment model for each workload or workgroup with hybrid stand-alone cloud-based systems. Furthermore, business processes, applications, and cloud services all work together to offer better business solutions and quantifiable advantages. This enables cloud service providers to give businesses a competitive edge, and resultantly, they will be able to easily transfer heavy workloads between their private cloud and the public cloud without changing any crucial business processes or raising CAPEX. Hence such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stand alone cloud storage market report covers the following areas:

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Stand alone cloud storage market is segmented as below:

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Type

Public



Private



Hybrid

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The large enterprises segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Large enterprises adopt stand-alone cloud data storage solutions because they support large businesses in conducting business operations efficiently and affordably. Also, as a result of the high cost of hardware and physical space, storing data on on-site servers is complicated and expensive for businesses with numerous offices, stores, or plants dispersed across many nations or regions. Furthermore, the adoption of stand-alone cloud storage solutions during the forecast period is driven by the increasing internet traffic. This also accelerates the demand for storage space and high processing power in large enterprises. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The significant growth in IoT and big data drives the growth of the stand alone cloud storage market. The quantity of data generated is growing exponentially as digitization is increasingly being adopted. The proliferation of IoT devices is yet another significant factor driving data generation volumes. As a result of a number of factors, including the growth of smart cities, the penetration of smart homes, and the application of automation technologies across end-user industries, industries are seeing a substantial adoption of IoT devices. Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Migration and latency issues challenge the growth of the stand alone cloud storage market. Cloud computing solutions are adopted by businesses due to advantages like data protection and accessibility. But these solutions can be difficult to handle and technically complex. Due to no direct mapping of the services, moving workloads to stand alone cloud infrastructure is complicated. Additionally, latency is a significant issue for businesses. The problem of latency is getting more complicated as companies move more of their apps to the cloud and deploy them there. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Egnyte Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Navisite LLC, Quantum Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Internet AG, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., and Cloudian Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers stand alone cloud storage through AWS cloud storage with AWS snow family, data sync, AWS storage gateway, and AWS Transfer family.

The company offers stand alone cloud storage through AWS cloud storage with AWS snow family, data sync, AWS storage gateway, and AWS Transfer family. AT and T Inc. - The company offers stand alone cloud storage through AT and T Personal Cloud with unlimited cloud storage, works with iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, and is password protected.

The company offers stand alone cloud storage through AT and T Personal Cloud with unlimited cloud storage, works with iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, and is password protected. Atos SE - The company offers ATOS One Cloud with cloud advisory and adoption, cloud application transformation, and cloud data analytics AI and ML.

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stand alone cloud storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stand alone cloud storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stand alone cloud storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stand alone cloud storage market vendors

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53,361.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 21.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Egnyte Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Navisite LLC, Quantum Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Internet AG, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., and Cloudian Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

