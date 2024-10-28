Stand Out Performances at Bosque Ranch's 2024 Brazos Bash

Sponsors included ArthramidVet, Big Star Trucking, Joe R. Jones Construction, Shottenkirk Automotive Group and Waggin' Train.

The Brazos Bash also for the third time served as a qualifying event for the 2025 The Run For A Million, a prestigious event in Western equine sports held at the Southpoint Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. The ten riders advancing are Kenny Platt from Fort Lupton, CO, Austin Shepard from Summerdale, AL, Matt R Miller from Poolville, TX, Beau Galyean from Ft. Worth, TX, Cody Hedlund from Lipan, TX, Grant Setnicka from Grandview, TX, Tosten Peterson from Scottsdale, AZ, Michael Cooper from Weatherford, TX and Adan Baanuelos from Granbury, TX.

Taylor Sheridan, Owner, says, "The Brazos Bash celebrates the very best horses and riders among all classes — open, non pro, and amateur — and they didn't disappoint! It was a spectacular event, and we are already working on how to make next year even bigger."

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premier equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

