Stand-up Pouches Market size to record USD 11.93 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stand-up pouches market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.93 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.85% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stand-up Pouches Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing vendor initiatives to promote sustainable packaging:

Concern about the environment is growing. They want packaging that doesn't harm the planet. Companies making things like food, medicine, and soap are now looking for eco-friendly packaging options. One example is Amcor, which makes recyclable stand-up pouches called AmLite Standard Recyclable. Another solution is using biopolymer-based plastics.



These are made from renewable materials like corn, wheat, and sugarcane. As these renewable materials become more available, we'll see more bio-based plastics used in packaging. People are also demanding biodegradable plastics, especially for packaging. Some companies are already making new types of packaging, like sustainable stand-up pouches, to keep up with the competition.



Since the materials needed to make bio-based stand-up pouches are easy to find, more companies will likely start using them. A study found that in 2020, 60% of people in the US preferred products with plant-based packaging. With so many people wanting sustainable packaging, the stand-up pouch market is expected to grow.

For more detailed insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Buy This Report Now

Major Challenges:

Hermetic seal protection challenge in stand-up pouches

o It's super important to keep stand-up pouches sealed tight during processing. If the vacuum isn't right or the pouch gets handled wrong, it can mess up the seal. Like, with liquid stuff, too much vacuum can suck the product into the seal and break it. Also, if the pouch gets banged around, it can damage the seal. There are a few tricky situations like- When filling the pouch, it has to be just right, not too full or the product can mess up the seal.

After filling, it's important to get rid of extra air, especially gases like carbon dioxide, or it can stress the seal during heating.



Making the seal involves heating two layers together. If there's any moisture, oil, or food bits around, it can mess up the seal. Any of these issues can cause the seal to break, leak, or bubble, making customers not want the product.



That's bad for business because it means less money for the company. So, these challenges can slow down the growth of the stand-up pouch market.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Stand-up Pouches Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including Food and Beverage, as well as Non-food items. These pouches come in two primary forms: Liquid Stand-up Pouches and Solid Stand-up Pouches. The Food and Beverage sector utilizes various types of Stand-up Pouches, such as those for Breakfast Cereals, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Grains, Frozen Fruit Pulp, Frozen Fruits, Baby Food, and Pet Food.

The materials used in Stand-up Pouches production include Polyester (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide (PA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Metal (Foil). Aseptic technology is often employed in the production of these pouches to ensure product safety and longevity. Stand-up Pouches offer advantages over traditional rigid packaging, such as lighter weight and increased flexibility, making them a popular choice for various industries.

Market Overview

The Stand-up Pouches Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the flexible nature and convenience of these packaging solutions. These pouches, made from materials like polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon, are used in various industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The use of stand-up pouches in these sectors is on the rise due to their superior protection, longer shelf life, and ease of use.

Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative features like resealable zippers, spouts, and handles, further enhancing their appeal. The market for stand-up pouches is expected to continue its upward trend, fueled by increasing consumer demand for convenient and sustainable packaging options.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Application

Food And Beverages



Personal Care And Cosmetics



Healthcare



Others

Type

Aseptic Pouches



Standard Pouches



Retort Pouches

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio