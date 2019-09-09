Standard Charter, Manulife, Silot.AI all Feature in the September Issue of FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released the latest version of FinTech Magazine. Read the issue here.

Digital bank. Two words that are heard with increasing regulatory in the financial sector, as companies large and small seek out new ways to innovate, to disrupt and to engage with customers. However, FinTech's cover story this month finds out how Standard Charter is taking its FinTech innovation one step further.

Managing Director & Regional Head of Retail Banking, Greater China & North Asia, Samir Subberwal, tells us how the financial giant's virtual bank is radically reimagining its entire business model, including seeing new tech built from scratch and redefining the customer onboarding experience dramatically.

The issue also takes a look at transformations across the sector, including how Vietnam-based Manulife is using making innovation "the new normal", and the customer-centric digital plan that is seeing Guild Group transform the lives of women and their families in Australia.

FinTech also features an in-depth interview with Andy Li, CEO of Singapore and Beijing-based FinTech Silot.AI, who explains in more detail why the future of banking lies in seamless connections and the building of trust. The top 10 this month runs down the leading companies making different when it comes to client security.

