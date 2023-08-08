Standard Chartered Joins AFP DEI Initiative

Standard Chartered will collaborate with the Association for Financial Professionals in its efforts to introduce treasury and finance careers to underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced that Standard Chartered has joined AFP's DEI Initiative for Treasury and Finance, which introduces treasury and finance careers to college students and early career professionals and helps them further develop their careers.

Standard Chartered will work with AFP to empower students and early career professionals through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers grants for its annual conference. In addition, AFP provides employers with resources to bolster their DEI programs.

"At AFP, we believe that every individual carries a wealth of knowledge and that the treasury and finance profession can only grow stronger by adopting diverse and inclusive business practices," said Jim Kaitz, President & CEO of AFP. "We look forward to working with Standard Chartered to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to become the next generation of leaders that will propel the profession forward."

"Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is part of Standard Chartered's DNA," says Ricky Kaura, Head of Transaction Banking, Asia and AME, and Co-Chair of Standard Chartered's Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking D&I Council. "We have 124 nationalities and 100 ethnicities represented in our workforce and our colleagues speak 174 languages and dialects. We are pleased to partner with AFP to further amplify the impact and reach of our programmes and to build an even more diverse pipeline of talent across our industry."

About AFP®
Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 6,000 corporate financial professionals.

