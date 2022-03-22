Standard Forwarding Teamsters Ratify New Contract

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters who work at Standard Forwarding have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract that provides for significant hourly and mileage increases, increased benefit contributions and other improvements.

The contract covers about 400 Teamsters. Members voted over the past several days at their local unions.

"This new contract protects our Standard Forwarding members and their families by providing solid wage and mileage increases, and increased contributions to their health, welfare and pension benefits," said John A. Murphy, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "The negotiating committee did a great job providing our members with a more secure future."

The contract runs until March 5, 2025, and it is retroactive to March 6, 2022. The contract also reduces the new-hire progression, provides two additional sick days, improves vacation, reduces the probationary period and other improvements.

Wages will go up by $4 per hour and 10 cents per mile by the end of the three-year contract. The union also negotiated increased benefit contributions and maintained all the superior Teamster health plans valued by the members with no co-pays or compromised benefits. Standard Forwarding is one of the largest regional less-than-truckload carriers in the Upper Midwest.

"I want to thank the Freight Division, all the Business Agents who served on the committee and the Standard Forwarding members, for a job well done under difficult conditions—after two years of COVID," said Bob Warnock III, President of Local 364 in South Bend, Indiana and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

