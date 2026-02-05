WORKERS AT GRECIAN DELIGHT KRONOS JOIN TEAMSTERS

New Members of Local 710 Prepare to Fight for First Contract

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 180 workers at Grecian Delight Kronos have voted to join Teamsters Local 710. The production, warehouse, sanitation, and quality assurance workers are seeking better wages, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions.

"This company tried but failed to block these workers from exercising their federally protected right to form a union," said Mike Cales, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 710. "Our new members overcame a relentless anti-union campaign, and we look forward to helping them in negotiations to win a strong contract."

Shippers and receivers at Grecian Delight Kronos have been represented by Local 710 for over 25 years, and the contract protections they enjoy were a major catalyst for the latest organizing effort. With the election now certified, preparations to negotiate a first contract are underway.

"As companies consolidate and squeeze workers harder, more people are realizing they need a real voice on the shop floor," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These workers stood strong, they won, and now they're ready to bargain for the wages, benefits, and respect they deserve."

"When Grecian Delight bought Kronos, everything changed for the worse. Only after they learned we were holding a union election did they suddenly pretend to 'hear our concerns.' Management hired union busters and did everything they could to stop us from becoming Teamsters, but we succeeded," said Maria Flores, a worker at Grecian Delight Kronos and a new member of Local 710.

