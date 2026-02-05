WORKERS AT GRECIAN DELIGHT KRONOS JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Feb 05, 2026, 10:17 ET

New Members of Local 710 Prepare to Fight for First Contract

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 180 workers at Grecian Delight Kronos have voted to join Teamsters Local 710. The production, warehouse, sanitation, and quality assurance workers are seeking better wages, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions.

"This company tried but failed to block these workers from exercising their federally protected right to form a union," said Mike Cales, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 710. "Our new members overcame a relentless anti-union campaign, and we look forward to helping them in negotiations to win a strong contract."

Shippers and receivers at Grecian Delight Kronos have been represented by Local 710 for over 25 years, and the contract protections they enjoy were a major catalyst for the latest organizing effort. With the election now certified, preparations to negotiate a first contract are underway.

"As companies consolidate and squeeze workers harder, more people are realizing they need a real voice on the shop floor," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These workers stood strong, they won, and now they're ready to bargain for the wages, benefits, and respect they deserve."

"When Grecian Delight bought Kronos, everything changed for the worse. Only after they learned we were holding a union election did they suddenly pretend to 'hear our concerns.' Management hired union busters and did everything they could to stop us from becoming Teamsters, but we succeeded," said Maria Flores, a worker at Grecian Delight Kronos and a new member of Local 710. 

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS IN WASHINGTON RATIFY LANDMARK MASTER AGREEMENT

REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS IN WASHINGTON RATIFY LANDMARK MASTER AGREEMENT

Republic Services Teamsters represented by Teamsters Locals 38, 117, and 174 have overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year master agreement. The...
MISSISSIPPI CASINO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

MISSISSIPPI CASINO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Casino workers at Bally's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino have voted to join Teamsters Local 891. The group of 66 bankers, front desk workers, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics