Standard Lifters launches all-new, 3D Online Configurator with on-demand CAD models, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions

The new tool enables users to instantly customize and download components to test fit in their preferred format, improving Standard Lifters' customer experience for an expanding global audience.

Blackmore adds, "We strive to be on the forefront of innovation and a gold standard for our customer base. We recognized that our existing CAD delivery method wasn't meeting that goal. Different regions and industries have different preferences, so we want to make sure that we have a CAD offering that is suitable for everyone and adds value to their design process."

The online tool includes a live pricing module which displays the list price based on a selected configuration.

"By including live pricing, we are removing barriers and adding transparency to the specification process for our users. This innovation sets us apart within our industry and allows users to make a more educated decision when selecting which product is best suited for their application," says Blackmore.

About Standard Lifters

Standard Lifters was born from the idea that high-quality, standardized components would allow for superior production performance and savings for tooling suppliers.

Our relentless pursuit to improve tooling performance has changed the game for numerous stampers and tooling suppliers around the world. We design and manufacture innovative products that increase tooling quality, add value in design and build, and maximize stamping uptime. With every new product, we strive to make a meaningful impact on the industry and the users we serve.

For more information about Standard Lifters, visit their website.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

For more information about CADENAS PARTsolutions, visit their website or @PARTsolutions on social media.

