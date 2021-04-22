Standard Lifters launches all-new, 3D Online Configurator with on-demand CAD models, powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions
Industrial die component manufacturer provides on-demand product configurator, expanding accessibility worldwide.
Apr 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
CINCINNATI, Ohio and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Lifters has released an on-demand product configurator featuring instant access to CAD model downloads. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the digital catalog includes die components for the global metal stamping industry. By providing interactive product configuration, 3D previews, and CAD downloads, Standard Lifters has reduced their customer's design time while providing an industry-leading digital customer experience.
"Our innovative designs really come through visually, so it's a lightbulb moment when designers and engineers can see a high-quality image and match that with a configurable preview of the product," said Jeff Blackmore, Director of Sales and Marketing at Standard Lifters.
The new tool enables users to instantly customize and download components to test fit in their preferred format, improving Standard Lifters' customer experience for an expanding global audience.
Blackmore adds, "We strive to be on the forefront of innovation and a gold standard for our customer base. We recognized that our existing CAD delivery method wasn't meeting that goal. Different regions and industries have different preferences, so we want to make sure that we have a CAD offering that is suitable for everyone and adds value to their design process."
The online tool includes a live pricing module which displays the list price based on a selected configuration.
"By including live pricing, we are removing barriers and adding transparency to the specification process for our users. This innovation sets us apart within our industry and allows users to make a more educated decision when selecting which product is best suited for their application," says Blackmore.
About Standard Lifters
Standard Lifters was born from the idea that high-quality, standardized components would allow for superior production performance and savings for tooling suppliers.
Our relentless pursuit to improve tooling performance has changed the game for numerous stampers and tooling suppliers around the world. We design and manufacture innovative products that increase tooling quality, add value in design and build, and maximize stamping uptime. With every new product, we strive to make a meaningful impact on the industry and the users we serve.
For more information about Standard Lifters, visit their website.
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.
For more information about CADENAS PARTsolutions, visit their website or @PARTsolutions on social media.
Media Inquiries
CADENAS PARTsolutions
Adam Beck
Marketing Manager
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA
Phone: 513-453-0453
Fax: 513-453-0460
SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article