Standard Motor Products Announces 123 New Numbers

- Key advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories, like Fuel Injection and Variable Valve Timing, see continued growth

- Eleven Park Assist Sensors have been added with coverage for more than 6.3 million import vehicles

- Standard's Collision program has expanded with thirteen new Center Mount High Stop Light Assemblies, as well as Active Grille Shutter Actuators and Airbag Clock Springs

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has announced the introduction of 123 new part numbers in its March new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 53 distinct product categories and 47 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Key categories in the advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) segment continue to see growth to meet increasing demand. Standard's Fuel Injection program has expanded with eight GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps and GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits. Standard's line of Variable Valve Timing components also grows with this release. VVT Sprockets have been added for Ford vehicles through 2023, and VVT Solenoids are new for General Motors vehicles. Oil Filter Housing Assemblies are new for popular European vehicles, and Oil Coolers have been added for Nissan and Subaru vehicles. Adding to Standard's extensive Electronic Throttle Body program, new numbers have been introduced for the2022 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-20 Ford Escape.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) components are one of the fastest growing segments in the aftermarket. Standard's coverage in these high-tech categories expands with the addition of eleven new Park Assist Sensors for over 6.3 million import vehicles. Cruise Control Distance Sensors have been added for Nissan vehicles like the 2023-16 Maxima and 2024-21 Murano. Six ABS Sensors were introduced, as well as six Electronic Parking Brake Actuators, with coverage for import and domestic vehicles through 2023.

Many components are easily damaged in collisions or can be affected by weather and corrosion. Radiator Active Grille Shutter Actuators are new for the 2018-17 Kia Optima, and Airbag Clock Springs are now available for 6.2 million General Motors vehicles. Power Door Lock Actuators have been added for Nissan cars and Ford Transit vans, and new Power Window Switches and Tailgate Lock Actuator Motors have been introduced. Standard® has also added thirteen Center Mount High Stop Light Assemblies in its March announcement.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "Whether you're looking for advanced ICE components, sensors and switches, collision components, or high-technology parts like ADAS, we've got you covered. With 123 additional numbers added to our ever-growing parts offering, our partners can count on Standard® to provide the parts they need."

All new applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

