Standard Motor Products Announces 208 New Numbers

Standard's ADAS Program continues to grow with the addition of 17 new Park Assist Cameras and 16 new Park Assist Sensors

QWIK-SENSOR ® TPMS Multipacks are all-new and available with metal or rubber valve stems

TPMS Multipacks are all-new and available with metal or rubber valve stems ABS Sensors are now available for electric vehicles like the 2022-19 Kia Niro EV and 2022-19 Toyota Prius Prime

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) is pleased to announce the introduction of 208 new part numbers in its January new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 72 distinct product categories and 115 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories will experience continued growth for years. Standard's Emission Control program sees expansion with the introduction of Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for popular General Motors SUVs like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and multiple EGR Tubes covering 6.2 million vehicles. The Standard® Gas Fuel Injection program has also grown with the release of New Fuel Injectors for GDI and MFI applications, as well as Fuel Pressure Regulators, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Pump Camshaft Followers, High-Pressure Fuel Pumps and more. Pentastar 3.6L engine oil filter housings may all look similar, but they feature distinct differences from year to year. Standard® now offers coverage for the latest generation with coverage through 2024. Standard's Oil Filter Housing Kits come completely assembled from the factory and include multiple design improvements over the original to address OE weak points.

Powertrain-Neutral categories represent growing service opportunities, and service providers can count on Standard® for late-model coverage in these key categories. In January, Standard® has added thirteen new ABS Sensors, several Parking Brake Actuators, and Brake Pad Wear Sensors for vehicles like the 2023-21 Cadillac CT4 and heavy-duty General Motors trucks through the 2024 model-year. All-new QWIK-SENSOR® TPMS Multipacks of 25 are now available with rubber or metal valve stems. These Kits include 25 individually packaged and protected QWIK-SENSOR® multi-frequency TPMS Sensors — the perfect solution for shops that are interested in saving time by having sensors on-hand. Standard's ADAS Program continues to grow with the addition of 17 new Park Assist Cameras and 16 new Park Assist Sensors.

Standard's industry-leading hybrid and electric vehicle program continues to expand with this release. Park Assist Sensors are new for the 2023-2022 Mazda MX-30 EV, and ABS Sensors are now available for the 2022-19 Kia Niro EV, 2022-19 Toyota Prius Prime, and 2023-19 Hyundai Nexo. Park Assist Cameras are now available for the all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit. Additionally, Oil Pressure Light Switches are new for the hybrid 2023-19 Lexus UX250h.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're starting the year strong, with 208 new numbers added to our best-in-industry product lines. Standard® and Four Seasons® are committed to carrying this momentum throughout the new year, expanding our coverage for gas, diesel, hybrid and electric import and domestic vehicles."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

