Standard Motor Products Announces 208 New Numbers

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 15:51 ET

Key Takeaways

  • Standard's ADAS Program continues to grow with the addition of 17 new Park Assist Cameras and 16 new Park Assist Sensors
  • QWIK-SENSOR® TPMS Multipacks are all-new and available with metal or rubber valve stems
  • ABS Sensors are now available for electric vehicles like the 2022-19 Kia Niro EV and 2022-19 Toyota Prius Prime

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) is pleased to announce the introduction of 208 new part numbers in its January new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 72 distinct product categories and 115 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Continue Reading
This most recent release provides new coverage in 72 distinct product categories and 115 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.
This most recent release provides new coverage in 72 distinct product categories and 115 part numbers for 2022, 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) categories will experience continued growth for years. Standard's Emission Control program sees expansion with the introduction of Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for popular General Motors SUVs like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and multiple EGR Tubes covering 6.2 million vehicles. The Standard® Gas Fuel Injection program has also grown with the release of New Fuel Injectors for GDI and MFI applications, as well as Fuel Pressure Regulators, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Pump Camshaft Followers, High-Pressure Fuel Pumps and more. Pentastar 3.6L engine oil filter housings may all look similar, but they feature distinct differences from year to year. Standard® now offers coverage for the latest generation with coverage through 2024. Standard's Oil Filter Housing Kits come completely assembled from the factory and include multiple design improvements over the original to address OE weak points.

Powertrain-Neutral categories represent growing service opportunities, and service providers can count on Standard® for late-model coverage in these key categories. In January, Standard® has added thirteen new ABS Sensors, several Parking Brake Actuators, and Brake Pad Wear Sensors for vehicles like the 2023-21 Cadillac CT4 and heavy-duty General Motors trucks through the 2024 model-year. All-new QWIK-SENSOR® TPMS Multipacks of 25 are now available with rubber or metal valve stems. These Kits include 25 individually packaged and protected QWIK-SENSOR® multi-frequency TPMS Sensors — the perfect solution for shops that are interested in saving time by having sensors on-hand. Standard's ADAS Program continues to grow with the addition of 17 new Park Assist Cameras and 16 new Park Assist Sensors.

Standard's industry-leading hybrid and electric vehicle program continues to expand with this release. Park Assist Sensors are new for the 2023-2022 Mazda MX-30 EV, and ABS Sensors are now available for the 2022-19 Kia Niro EV, 2022-19 Toyota Prius Prime, and 2023-19 Hyundai Nexo. Park Assist Cameras are now available for the all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit. Additionally, Oil Pressure Light Switches are new for the hybrid 2023-19 Lexus UX250h.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're starting the year strong, with 208 new numbers added to our best-in-industry product lines. Standard® and Four Seasons® are committed to carrying this momentum throughout the new year, expanding our coverage for gas, diesel, hybrid and electric import and domestic vehicles."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products Pro Training Power Hour 2024 Schedule Announced

Standard Motor Products Pro Training Power Hour 2024 Schedule Announced

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is proud to announce the 2024 Pro Training Power Hour schedule. Standard® Pro Training Power Hour is a free,...
Standard Motor Products Expands Gas Fuel Injection Program Offering

Standard Motor Products Expands Gas Fuel Injection Program Offering

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its aftermarket-leading Gasoline Fuel Injection program. With more than 2,100 part numbers,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.