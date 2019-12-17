Standard Motor Products Announces New SMP 'Women in Auto Care' Scholarship

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP, stated, "We're excited to partner with the Auto Care Association and Women in Auto Care community to empower women entering the automotive industry."

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must consistently live and identify as women who are at least 18 years of age and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year , National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") accredited, college, university, or post-high school educational program. They must also have a current cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5. Complete rules can be found at SMPWIACScholarship.com.

Celebrating 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high-quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and in many other countries around the world. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

