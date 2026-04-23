Standard Motor Products Expands Coverage in Multiple Engine Sensor Categories

Key Takeaways

Standard ® offers thousands of precision-engineered engine sensors for industry-leading coverage

offers thousands of precision-engineered engine sensors for industry-leading coverage Modern vehicles with advanced systems like variable valve timing, turbocharging and stop/start technology rely on multiple sensors to keep these systems operating as designed

Each Standard® Engine Sensor is designed for Accuracy, Speed, and Durability to help optimize engine performance

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce that it continues expanding coverage in multiple engine sensor categories. Advanced ICE systems such as variable valve timing and turbocharging are dependent on timely, accurate data from multiple sensors. To ensure that these systems operate as designed, Standard® engine sensors are precision-engineered for Accuracy, Speed, and Durability. Each sensor is also extensively tested and validated to ensure precise performance in extreme conditions.

Standard® engine sensors are precision-engineered for Accuracy, Speed, and Durability.

Standard® Engine Sensor categories include Camshaft Position Sensors, Crankshaft Position Sensors, Battery Current / Voltage Sensors, Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors, Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensors, Coolant Temperature Sensors, Throttle Position Sensors, Fuel Pressure Sensors and more. Recent new number announcements have added to these categories. MAP Sensors have been added for popular General Motors vehicles through the 2025 model-year as well as Ford vehicles like the 2025-21 F-150, 2023-18 Transit Connect, and 2024-21 Bronco. MAF Sensors are new for 2.2 million Lexus and Toyota vehicles as well as Cadillac cars and SUVs through 2024. Coolant Temperature Sensors were recently introduced for popular vehicles like the 2023-20 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023-21 GMC Yukon. Multiple Battery Current / Voltage Sensors were recently added, introducing coverage for the 2025-20 Nissan Sentra, 2024-18 Jeep Wrangler, 2023-19 Kia Soul, 2025-19 Lexus ES300h and more. Additionally, Engine Oil Level Sensors have been introduced for more than 6 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles through the 2025 model-year.

Standard® Engine Sensors are subjected to extensive testing in the lab, on actual vehicles, and end-of-line tested to ensure quality. For instance, Standard® Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensors undergo vibration testing for 48 to 68 hours on multiple planes for durability and are chamber tested from -40°F to 257°F for accuracy in all conditions, before being validated on actual vehicles to ensure they help optimize the performance of fuel injection and variable valve timing systems. Finally, each one is end-of-line tested for timing, pulse-width, and signal amplitude so they can be recommended and installed with confidence.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Standard® offers thousands of precision-engineered sensors in multiple categories, providing our trusted partners with the industry-leading coverage they expect from us. But we don't just stop at coverage; we design and test our Engine Sensors specifically for Accuracy, Speed and Durability to keep modern vehicles operating as intended."

All Standard® engine sensors are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.