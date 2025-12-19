Standard Motor Products Expands Door Lock Actuator Program

Key Takeaways

The Standard ® Door Lock Actuator Program offers industry-leading coverage with more than 1,100 SKUs

Door Lock Actuator Program offers industry-leading coverage with more than 1,100 SKUs Standard ® Door Lock Actuators are 100% tested and validated to perform and last

Door Lock Actuators are 100% tested and validated to perform and last The Standard® program also includes components like Door Latch Assemblies, Tailgate Latch Assemblies, Trunk Lock Actuator Motors and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its extensive Door Lock Actuator Program for import and domestic vehicles. Standard® Power Door Lock Actuators are manufactured using the highest-quality components to meet federal safety requirements, and are 100% tested and validated for long-term performance and durability. The program offers industry-leading coverage, with more than 1,100 SKUs representing over one billion service opportunities.

The Standard® Door Lock Actuator Program offers industry-leading coverage with more than 1,100 SKUs.

Standard® recently released multiple new Power Door Lock Actuators, introducing coverage for 8.8 million late-model vehicles including the 2023-17 Toyota Tacoma, 2025-20 Nissan Sentra, 2020-15 Ford Transit vans and more. In addition to Power Door Lock Actuators, the Standard® Door Lock Actuator Program also includes Door Handle Repair Kits, Door Latch Assemblies, Hood Latch Assemblies, Power Door Lock Actuators, Tailgate Latch Assemblies, Tailgate Lock Actuator Motors and Trunk Lock Actuator Motors New Hood Latch Assemblies have recently been introduced for popular vehicles like the 2024-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Tailgate Latch Assemblies have also been added for 1.4 million Ford SUVs, and Trunk Lock Actuator Motors are new for Ford and Toyota vehicles.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our line of precision-engineered Power Door Lock Actuators are engineered to ensure they perform properly and last. Each one is designed and manufactured to OE specifications to ensure they fit like the original and meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for door ejection safety so technicians can install them with confidence."

All Standard® Door Lock Actuators and related components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.