Standard Motor Products Expands Evaporative Emissions Program

Key Takeaways

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its comprehensive Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) program. The Standard® EVAP program is the most complete in the industry with more than 1,150 part numbers, from the most popular Canister Purge Solenoids to Canister Purge Hoses.

As a result of tighter evaporative emissions standards, vehicle manufacturers have been required to improve leak detection systems. Additionally, the government has lowered the allowance of hydrocarbons that can be emitted before a check engine light is illuminated. These regulations are driving significant growth in EVAP component sales, making precision manufacturing and rigorous testing more critical than ever. The aftermarket can anticipate rising demand across a broader range of components, including canister purge hoses. The Standard® line of Canister Purge Hoses has aggressively expanded to meet this demand, with late-model coverage added for popular applications like 2025-19 General Motors trucks, 2023-18 Ford vans and more.

Nearly 80% of Standard® EVAP components are manufactured in SMP's North American facilities in Greenville, South Carolina, Independence, Kansas, and Reynosa, Mexico. Each component is precision-engineered and tested for durability and OE-matching performance. To ensure trouble-free operation, components must pass multiple comprehensive quality tests. Additionally, to ensure these components seamlessly integrate with the more complex EVAP systems of modern vehicles, they undergo a detailed on-vehicle testing procedure at SMP's Vehicle Testing Center in Irving, Texas.

Standard's EVAP program includes Canister Purge Valves and Solenoids, Canister Vent Valves and Solenoids, Fuel Vapor Canisters, Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps, Vapor Canister Purge Pumps, Vapor Canister Purge Valve Hoses and Vent Hoses, and more. The Standard® EVAP Program is part of a larger, complete Emission Control Program, which includes crankcase ventilation, exhaust gas recirculation, and diesel emission components.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, stated, "Our complete EVAP Program is a single-source solution for our distribution partners. The Standard® program is unmatched for its industry-leading coverage, and we engineer and test each component to ensure that professional technicians feel confident installing Standard® EVAP components."

All Standard® evaporative emission control applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

