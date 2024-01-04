Standard Motor Products Expands Gas Fuel Injection Program Offering

Key Takeaways

  • Standard's Gasoline Fuel Injection program features more than 2,100 parts, including GDI, MFI and TBI Injectors and related parts for the most complete program in the industry
  • New award-winning Blue Streak® High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits for direct injection engines include everything needed for a complete repair
  • SMP-manufactured all-new Injectors are built in SMP's IATF 16949-certified Greenville, South Carolina facility

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its aftermarket-leading Gasoline Fuel Injection program. With more than 2,100 part numbers, Standard® offers the most complete program in the industry, including everything needed for a complete repair.

Standard's complete Fuel Injection program features over 1,100 all-new, not remanufactured, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), Multi-Port Fuel Injection (MFI) and Throttle Body Injection (TBI) Injectors, as well as Fuel Injector Multi-Packs for a complete repair solution. New Fuel Injectors manufactured by SMP are built in SMP's IATF 16949-certified Greenville, South Carolina facility. Standard® New Fuel Injectors are also extensively tested at this facility for flow and spray pattern and durability to ensure that they match OE-designed performance in all conditions.

In addition to Injectors, the Standard® program also includes High-Pressure Fuel Pumps and Kits, Fuel Injector Rail Kits, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Feed Lines, Fuel Pressure Regulators, GDI Service Kits, Fuel Pressure Sensor Connectors, Camshaft Followers and more for a complete line of GDI components, with coverage for import and domestic vehicles through the 2023 model year.

Blue Streak® Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits

Standard® recently launched its line of Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits for popular import and domestic applications. These award-winning Kits simplify high-pressure fuel pump replacements by including everything needed for a complete repair: a high-pressure fuel pump, camshaft follower, and any additional components needed based on the manufacturers' repair procedures. These complete kits are designed to save technicians' time and ensure that the job is done correctly the first time with all-new components.

New Coverage

Multiple new GDI and MFI Injectors have been released recently, offering coverage for millions of Ford, Hyundai, Audi, Honda, Infiniti, and Volvo vehicles. Popular applications include the 2022-21 Ford F-150, 2023-21 Hyundai Elantra, 2021-19 Honda Insight and 2019-17 Infiniti Q60. Several Fuel Pressure Sensors have been introduced, adding new coverage for popular vehicles like the 2023-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2013-06 Honda Civic. Fuel Feed Lines are new for nearly 1 million Audi and Volkswagen vehicles, as well as the 2018-13 Nissan Altima, 2020-19 Toyota RAV4 and more. Fuel Pressure Sensor Connectors have been released for Ford vehicles through 2021 and Jeep vehicles through 2023.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our Fuel Injection Program includes all of the parts technicians are looking for to perform a complete, start-to-finish repair. Standard® is committed to continued expansion to maintain the most complete line in the industry."

All new Standard® Fuel Injection applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TPMS Sensors, Fuel Injection, and more. For additional information, contact an SMP sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

