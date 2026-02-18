Standard Motor Products Expands Coverage in Multiple Undercar Categories

Key Takeaways

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce expanded coverage in its growing Undercar product line, which features more than 3,500 components in nine key categories. The line is organized into three segments: Drivetrain, Wheel and Tire, and Brake and Chassis. Standard® Undercar components are direct-fit replacements, which undergo extensive testing and on-vehicle validation to ensure durability and proper performance.

The drivetrain segment of the Standard® Undercar line includes Four-Wheel Drive Actuators, Transfer Case Motors, Transmission Control Solenoids, Transmissions Input and Output Sensors, and Vehicle Speed Sensors. Recent new number announcements have included ten Transmission Control Solenoids covering over 20 million domestic vehicles. Popular new coverage includes the 2024-2015 Ford Transit, 2020-11 Ford F-150 and 2019-14 Jeep Cherokee. Additionally, several Vehicle Speed Sensors have been added, offering additional coverage for popular vehicles like 2025-20 Ford Super Duty trucks and the 2022-16 Acura ILX and 2020-15 Acura TLX.

The wheel and tire segment includes ABS Sensors and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sensors, as well as a line of TPMS tools and kits. Earlier this month, Standard® added 18 new numbers to its industry-leading ABS Sensor program which features over 2,600 SKUs. These new additions introduce coverage for 3.4 million import and domestic vehicles, including the 2025-20 Cadillac CT5, 2025-22 Hyundai Tucson, 2025-20 Chevrolet Corvette, and 2025-19 Mazda 3.

The brake and chassis segment includes Parking Brake Actuators and Ride Height Sensors. Parking Brake Actuators have recently been added to this rapidly growing category, covering popular Audi and Porsche vehicles through the 2025 model year. Standard® offers industry-leading coverage in Parking Brake Actuators, with 54 part numbers available.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "For over 100 years, technicians have trusted Standard® for their engine management needs, but Standard® is more than just engine management. We have decades of experience designing and manufacturing sensors and actuators, so it is a natural fit for us to cover undercar systems that depend on sensors and actuators. Technicians trust the Standard® brand, and we will continue delivering quality components across multiple vehicle control product categories."

All Standard® Undercar component applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

