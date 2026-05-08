Standard Motor Products Expands Gasoline Fuel Injection Program

Key Takeaways

The comprehensive Standard ® Gas Fuel Injection program includes over 1,100 all-new, not remanufactured, Gasoline Direct Injectors, as well as related components

Gas Fuel Injection program includes over 1,100 all-new, not remanufactured, Gasoline Direct Injectors, as well as related components All Standard ® Fuel Injectors undergo extensive testing including initial life-cycle validation and 100% end-of-line testing

Fuel Injectors undergo extensive testing including initial life-cycle validation and 100% end-of-line testing Standard® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps are expertly manufactured and tested to help optimize performance, even in high-heat environments

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to share that its Standard® Gasoline Fuel Injection program continues to expand. The comprehensive Standard® Gas Fuel Injection program includes over 1,100 all-new, not remanufactured, Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), Multi-Port Fuel Injection (MFI), and Throttle Body Injection (TBI) Injectors, along with GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps, Fuel Feed Lines, Fuel Pressure Dampers, Fuel Pressure Sensors, Fuel Pressure Regulators, Service Kits and more. When OE fails, professionals trust Standard® to deliver Fuel Injectors and related components that perform and last.

SMP is pleased to share that its Standard® Gasoline Fuel Injection program continues to expand.

Standard® Gas Fuel Injectors are 100% new, never remanufactured, and deliver OE-matching spray patterns and flow rates to help optimize fuel mileage and performance. SMP-manufactured Fuel Injectors are designed and built in SMP's IATF 16949-certified facility located in Greenville, South Carolina. All Standard® Fuel Injectors undergo extensive testing including initial life-cycle validation and 100% end-of-line testing. This comprehensive testing regimen involves more than 35 different tests and inspections including endurance, spray pattern, thermal cycles, vibration, shock load, dynamic and static flow, and more. Multiple new GDI and MFI Injectors have recently been released, adding coverage for millions of import vehicles. Popular applications include the 2025-20 Nissan Frontier, and 2025-21 Subaru Crosstrek. Additionally, MFI Fuel Injector Multi-Packs are available, covering over 31 million vehicles, for a complete repair solution.

GDI systems rely on a constant supply of fuel at high pressure. Standard® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps are expertly manufactured and tested to help optimize performance, even in high-heat environments. For long-term durability, Standard® High-Pressure Fuel Pumps feature precision-manufactured stainless steel internal components and high-temperature seals. Each pump is precision-engineered to optimize GDI performance, and lab tested and validated on actual vehicles to ensure performance and longevity. Over 115 SKUs are currently available for import and domestic vehicles. Additionally, Blue Streak® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits include everything needed for a high-pressure fuel pump service in one box and are available for popular import and domestic applications. GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps have recently been released for popular Audi and Volkswagen vehicles like the 2025-20 Audi Q3 and the 2024-19 Volkswagen Jetta, as well as 1.2 million BMW vehicles through the 2025 model-year.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, stated, "The Standard® Fuel Injection Program is constantly expanding as we are regularly adding new Fuel Injectors, GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pumps and other related components. Our program is the most comprehensive in the industry, and we are working hard to keep it that way for our distribution partners and for the technicians who depend on Standard®."

All new Standard® Gas Fuel Injectors and fuel injection components are listed in the catalog at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.