Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Strong first quarter net sales of $451.2 million up, 9.1% from last year, with increases in all segments





Adjusted Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.82 and adjusted EBITDA of $44.5 million vs.$0.81 and $42.8 million last year, respectively





Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $451.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $413.4 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 were $18.3 million or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $13.7 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 were $18.6 million or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are quite pleased with our performance in the first quarter. Sales for the quarter increased 9.1%, with all segments performing well, reflecting a continuation of the steady customer demand experienced throughout last year.

First Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

Vehicle Control sales increased 11.2% in the first quarter, largely on the strength of customer pipeline orders as they expand assortments to capture DIFM share. We continue to experience favorable demand, as evidenced by strong customer POS and reflective of the non-discretionary nature of our products. We also saw a nominal lift from pass-through tariff pricing.





sales increased 11.2% in the first quarter, largely on the strength of customer pipeline orders as they expand assortments to capture DIFM share. We continue to experience favorable demand, as evidenced by strong customer POS and reflective of the non-discretionary nature of our products. We also saw a nominal lift from pass-through tariff pricing. Temperature Control sales increased a modest 0.7%, against last year's record first quarter, when sales were up 24%. As we enter our second quarter, we still have preseason orders left to ship as customers prepare for the upcoming summer selling season. While we are off to a strong start, including favorable customer POS, ultimately this seasonal business will be determined by the strength of the summer months.

Nissens

Nissens sales increased 12.4% to $74.4 million, driven by a stronger currency conversion. Our sales grew 2.7% in local currency against a difficult comparison. 2025 was marked by robust first half customer orders, while this year has returned to a more normal cadence. As we are now into our second year of ownership, we begin to look towards growth related to recently launched product categories and remain excited about the multitude of opportunities ahead.

Engineered Solutions

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed solid growth of 12.6% over last year's soft first quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth was aided by recovery in commercial vehicle and power sports end-markets, driven by ordering patterns with certain customers.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $44.5 million, up from $42.8 million last year, driven by solid performance across our North American Aftermarket segments. Nissens EBITDA was negatively impacted by currency transaction losses on sourcing this quarter, and Engineered Solutions experienced temporary unfavorable manufacturing variances as well as certain inflationary headwinds.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $599.4 million, primarily reflecting an increase over year-end due to seasonal working capital build as sales ramp-up each year during the first quarter. Importantly, our inventory declined slightly in the quarter as we were well prepared for sales orders coming into the year. Our net debt leverage increased modestly to 3.0x due to seasonal working capital build, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%, aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains, partially offset by margin compression attributable to passing through tariffs at cost, which began in the second half of 2025. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, or any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "We are off to a strong start to 2026 and are encouraged by the overall trends across our segments. While the near-term macroeconomic and tariff-related volatility persists, we continue to find ways to perform well in a challenging environment, and leverage our market leadership and the nondiscretionary nature of our products. We are excited about our global opportunities to drive growth and profitability and look forward to another year to deliver value to all our shareholders. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP1Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-8340 (domestic) or 402-220-6993 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2026

2025 Net sales $ 451,166

$ 413,379 Cost of sales 311,993

288,657 Gross profit 139,173

124,722 Selling, general and administrative expenses 104,837

99,845 Restructuring expenses 366

673 Other income, net 123

258 Operating income 34,093

24,462 Other non-operating income (loss), net (1,279)

2,248 Interest expense 7,518

7,761 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 25,296

18,949 Provision for income taxes 6,826

5,069 Earnings from continuing operations 18,470

13,880 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,185)

(1,139) Net earnings 17,285

12,741 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 149

175 Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 17,136

$ 12,566







Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP





Continuing operations $ 18,321

$ 13,705 Discontinued operations (1,185)

(1,139) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 17,136

$ 12,566







Per common share data





Basic:





Continuing operations $ 0.83

$ 0.63 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.06) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.77

$ 0.57







Diluted:





Continuing operations $ 0.81

$ 0.61 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.05) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.75

$ 0.56







Dividend declared per common share $ 0.33

$ 0.31







Weighted average number of common shares, basic 22,167,006

21,886,810 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,719,732

22,319,868

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, unaudited) 2026

2025 Vehicle Control





Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 141,087

$ 118,366 Electrical and Safety 57,866

58,319 Wire Sets and Other 14,886

15,657 Total Vehicle Control 213,839

192,342







Temperature Control





AC System Components 65,198

67,191 Other Thermal Components 24,306

21,692 Total Temperature Control 89,504

88,883







Nissens Automotive





Air Conditioning 26,273

27,166 Engine Cooling 31,451

27,773 Engine Efficiency 16,643

11,243 Total Nissens Automotive 74,367

66,182







Engineered Solutions





Light Vehicle 22,920

21,404 Commercial Vehicle 22,908

18,605 Construction/Agriculture 9,504

9,408 All Other 18,980

16,555 Total Engineered Solutions 74,312

65,972







Intersegment sales (856)

—







Total $ 451,166

$ 413,379

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Segment Operating Profit

















Three Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)

2026

2025 Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$ 68,165 31.9 %

$ 62,161 32.3 % Temperature Control

28,652 32.0 %

27,598 31.0 % Nissens Automotive

32,071 43.1 %

27,838 42.1 % Engineered Solutions

10,285 13.8 %

11,709 17.7 % All Other

—



—

Subtotal

$ 139,173 30.8 %

$ 129,306 31.3 % Acquisition Expenses

— — %

(4,584) -1.1 % Gross Margin

$ 139,173 30.8 %

$ 124,722 30.2 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$ 47,962 22.4 %

$ 43,835 22.8 % Temperature Control

18,058 20.2 %

19,823 22.3 % Nissens Automotive

24,200 32.5 %

20,254 30.6 % Engineered Solutions

8,556 11.5 %

8,514 12.9 % All Other

6,059



6,856

Subtotal

$ 104,835 23.2 %

$ 99,282 24.0 % Acquisition Expenses

2 — %

563 0.1 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 104,837 23.2 %

$ 99,845 24.2 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$ 20,203 9.4 %

$ 18,326 9.5 % Temperature Control

10,594 11.8 %

7,775 8.7 % Nissens Automotive

7,871 10.6 %

7,584 11.5 % Engineered Solutions

1,729 2.3 %

3,195 4.8 % All Other

(6,059)



(6,856)

Subtotal

$ 34,338 7.6 %

$ 30,024 7.3 % Restructuring

(366) -0.1 %

(673) -0.2 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(2) — %

(5,147) -1.2 % Other Income, Net

123 — %

258 0.1 % Operating Income

$ 34,093 7.6 %

$ 24,462 5.9 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures









(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended















March 31,















2026

2025











Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP



















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 18,321

$ 13,705

































Restructuring Expenses

366

673











Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2

5,147











Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(96)

(1,513)











Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 18,593

$ 18,012

































Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP



















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.81

$ 0.61











Restructuring Expenses

0.01

0.03











Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

0.23











Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

—

(0.06)











Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 0.82

$ 0.81

































Operating Income



















GAAP Operating Income

$ 34,093

$ 24,462

































Restructuring Expenses

366

673











Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2

5,147

Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income, Net

(123)

(258)

March 31,

Year Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 34,338

$ 30,024

2026

2025

December 31,

2025





















EBITDA without Special Items



















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 25,296

$ 18,949

$ 116,870

$ 79,567

$ 110,523





















Depreciation and Amortization

11,315

10,267

44,896

34,379

43,848 Interest Expense

7,518

7,761

31,096

19,206

31,339 EBITDA

44,129

36,977

192,862

133,152

185,710





















Restructuring Expenses

366

673

2,273

8,149

2,580 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2

5,147

3,438

18,623

8,583 Customer Program Wind Down

—

—

4,067

—

4,067 Special Items

368

5,820

9,778

26,772

15,230





















EBITDA without Special Items

$ 44,497

$ 42,797

$ 202,640

$ 159,924

$ 200,940



Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 19,613

$ 10,843

$ 7,873

$ 1,822

$ (6,058)

$ 34,093

























Restructuring Expenses

272

70

—

24

—

366 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2

—

—

2 Other (Income) Expense, Net

319

(320)

(5)

(117)

—

(123) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 20,204

$ 10,593

$ 7,870

$ 1,729

$ (6,058)

$ 34,338

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 17,877

$ 10,393

$ 1,361

$ 1,937

$ (6,272)

$ 25,296

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,297

808

3,266

2,594

350

11,315 Interest Expense

1,864

738

4,647

567

(298)

7,518 EBITDA

24,038

11,939

9,274

5,098

(6,220)

44,129

























Restructuring Expenses

272

70

—

24

—

366 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2

—

—

2 Special Items

272

70

2

24

—

368

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 24,310

$ 12,009

$ 9,276

$ 5,122

$ (6,220)

$ 44,497 % of Net Sales

11.4 %

13.4 %

12.5 %

6.9 %





9.9 %





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 17,782

$ 7,900

$ 2,587

$ 3,176

$ (6,983)

$ 24,462

























Restructuring Expenses

526

136

—

20

(9)

673 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

5,011

—

136

5,147 Other Income, Net

18

(261)

(14)

(1)

—

(258) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 18,326

$ 7,775

$ 7,584

$ 3,195

$ (6,856)

$ 30,024

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 17,046

$ 7,948

$ (2,151)

$ 3,431

$ (7,325)

$ 18,949

























Depreciation And Amortization

3,669

778

2,987

2,500

333

10,267 Interest Expense

1,007

539

5,620

459

136

7,761 EBITDA

21,722

9,265

6,456

6,390

(6,856)

36,977

























Restructuring Expenses

526

136

—

20

(9)

673 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

5,011

—

136

5,147 Special Items

526

136

5,011

20

127

5,820

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 22,248

$ 9,401

$ 11,467

$ 6,410

$ (6,729)

$ 42,797 % of Net Sales

11.6 %

10.6 %

17.3 %

9.7 %





10.4 %



Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash $ 59,207

$ 50,276

$ 72,031 Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of $10,159 for 2026 and $7,157 and $10,043 for March and December 2025, respectively 312,961

280,795

232,020 Inventories 726,308

658,728

727,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,069

26,282

18,477 Total current assets 1,119,545

1,016,081

1,050,450











Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $299,761 for 2026 and $279,885 and $300,283 for March and December 2025, respectively 186,442

174,636

188,562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,003

112,022

105,178 Goodwill 253,626

246,115

256,159 Customer relationships intangibles, net 204,526

212,378

212,056 Other intangibles, net 97,303

93,087

99,102 Deferred income taxes 25,599

14,064

25,384 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 26,685

26,013

26,310 Other assets 32,570

31,695

32,040 Total assets $ 2,048,299

$ 1,926,091

$ 1,995,241 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Current portion of revolving credit facility $ 30,000

$ 4,350

$ 30,000 Current portion of term loan and other debt 19,370

18,876

21,988 Accounts payable 179,524

151,206

169,089 Sundry payables and accrued expenses 98,246

92,758

92,054 Accrued customer returns 63,710

66,087

49,554 Accrued rebates 75,924

73,050

84,494 Payroll and commissions 34,298

31,050

46,135 Total current liabilities 501,072

437,377

493,314











Long-term debt 609,250

627,329

566,727 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 90,345

99,885

93,381 Accrued asbestos liabilities 109,783

29,135

112,625 Other accrued liabilities 30,270

79,928

30,932 Total liabilities 1,340,720

1,273,654

1,296,979 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Common stock – par value $2.00 per share (Authorized – 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares) 47,872

47,872

47,872 Capital in excess of par value 101,104

99,547

99,005 Retained earnings 599,276

581,174

589,448 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,664

(13,655)

17,857 Treasury stock – at cost (1,690,616 shares in 2026 and 1,955,013 and 1,790,097 shares in March and December 2025, respectively) (66,589)

(76,977)

(70,483) Total SMP stockholders' equity 693,327

637,961

683,699 Noncontrolling interest 14,252

14,476

14,563 Total stockholders' equity 707,579

652,437

698,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,048,299

$ 1,926,091

$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net earnings $ 17,285

$ 12,741 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,315

10,267 Amortization of deferred financing cost 278

327 (Decrease) increase to allowance for expected credit losses (124)

1,614 Increase to inventory reserves 901

1,843 Equity income from joint ventures (669)

(1,084) Employee stock ownership plan allocation 822

675 Stock-based compensation 2,989

1,550 Increase in deferred income taxes (980)

(16) Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax 1,185

1,139 Change in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (82,541)

(68,882) Increase in inventories (1,966)

(14,576) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (104)

1,438 Increase in accounts payable 11,419

957 Increase (decrease) in sundry payables and accrued expenses 1,524

(3,185) Net change in other assets and liabilities (3,263)

(5,028) Net cash used in operating activities (41,929)

(60,220)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (6,740)

(9,132) Other investing activities 33

2,923 Net cash used in investing activities (6,707)

(6,209)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments of term loans (3,938)

(3,853) Net borrowings under revolving credit facilities 51,437

80,962 Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations (3,531)

1,985 Purchase of treasury stock (283)

— Increase in overdraft balances 93

191 Dividends paid (7,308)

(6,777) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (624)

— Net cash provided by financing activities 35,846

72,508 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34)

(229) Net (decrease) increase in cash (12,824)

5,850 CASH at beginning of period 72,031

44,426 CASH at end of period $ 59,207

$ 50,276

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.