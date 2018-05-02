NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ending March 31, 2018, before the opening of the stock market.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The dial-in number is 877-876-9193 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-839-8798 (domestic) or 402-220-6078 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300641022.html
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Share this article