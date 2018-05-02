Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

08:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ending March 31, 2018, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9193 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-839-8798 (domestic) or 402-220-6078 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300641022.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Apr 04, 2018, 08:00 ET Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During...

Mar 28, 2018, 09:00 ET Standard Motor Products to Award Three $5,000 Scholarships During...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

08:30 ET