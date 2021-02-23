Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $282.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $241.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or 56 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million or 59 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $1,128.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,137.9 million during the comparable period in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million or $3.03 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share and $70.8 million or $3.10 per diluted share, respectively.

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $1.2 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, and are adjusted at least annually, when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we achieved records in both sales and earnings from continuing operations. After a very difficult second quarter when we experienced a slowdown caused by the pandemic, business rebounded in the second half, and we ended within one percent of our 2019 full-year revenue, setting a new high for full-year earnings from continuing operations.

"By segment, Engine Management sales were up 14.8% in the quarter, due to a combination of carry-over of an order backlog coming out of the third quarter, and generally strong demand across our entire customer base. Customer POS was consistently up in the mid-single digits, reflecting ongoing positive sell-through. Temperature Control sales were up 30% in the quarter, as the warm weather continued into the period.

"Our strong profits for the quarter were mainly the result of increased absorption in our plants from elevated sales and production levels. For the full year, our record profits were primarily due to higher production levels in certain periods and annual savings initiatives, and to a lesser extent by certain non-recurring benefits from cost reduction initiatives and COVID-related government incentives, partially offset by COVID-related costs.

"Looking forward, we enter 2021 with many positives – our industry remains healthy and our customers' POS has remained strong. However, as previously announced in December, we were informed of the loss of a major account in our Engine Management segment. When we initially reported the loss, the timing was still uncertain. We now know that the business will be phased out over the course of the first quarter of 2021. As we said before, the loss was due to a shift in business strategy by the customer, and we are aggressively working to reduce costs accordingly while we seek to replace the business. We remain very confident in our go-to-market strategy, which continues to be very well received by the balance of our customers. In fact, we are delighted to announce that we just received the 2020 Supplier of the Year award from O'Reilly Auto Parts, in which they recognized the strength of our partnership.

"We are very excited to announce the publication of our inaugural Sustainability Report, now available on our website. We believe we have a long heritage of investing in our people, our communities, and our planet, and we are pleased to share the details publicly.

"As we continue to return value to our shareholders, our Board of Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on March 1, 2021. Our Board has also authorized an additional $20 million common stock repurchase plan, which when added to the amount remaining under the prior plan will allow us to repurchase up to $26.5 million of our outstanding shares. We repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020."

Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, then stated "Mr. Roger M. Widmann announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Roger has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2005, including as Chairman of our Compensation and Management Development Committee for the past nine years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Eric Sills continued, "In conclusion, as we reflect back on a year unlike any in history, certain positives come to mind. First, we cannot be more proud of our employees, who helped us navigate uncharted waters with tremendous dedication and skill. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Second, it demonstrated once again the resiliency of the automotive aftermarket, proving how essential it is to the basic functioning of our country and its infrastructure. We remain very confident about our future."

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















































THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) NET SALES $ 282,738

$ 241,252

$ 1,128,588

$ 1,137,913















COST OF SALES 188,584

168,408

791,933

806,113















GROSS PROFIT 94,154

72,844

336,655

331,800















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 60,972

54,232

224,670

234,715 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT 2,600

-

2,600

- RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES -

1,116

464

2,585 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 5

10

(26)

(5)















OPERATING INCOME 30,587

17,506

108,895

94,495















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET 220

305

812

2,587















INTEREST EXPENSE 221

967

2,328

5,286















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 30,586

16,844

107,379

91,796















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 7,844

4,106

26,962

22,745















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 22,742

12,738

80,417

69,051















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (13,568)

(1,220)

(23,024)

(11,134)















NET EARNINGS $ 9,174

$ 11,518

$ 57,393

$ 57,917







NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.02

$ 0.57

$ 3.59

$ 3.09 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.61)

(0.06)

(1.02)

(0.50) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $ 0.41

$ 0.51

$ 2.57

$ 2.59































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.00

$ 0.56

$ 3.52

$ 3.03 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.60)

(0.06)

(1.01)

(0.49) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.40

$ 0.50

$ 2.51

$ 2.54































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES 22,379,056

22,434,134

22,374,123

22,378,414 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES 22,855,523

22,882,235

22,825,885

22,818,451

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income















































(In thousands)







































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues





















Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety





















Related System Products $ 193,518



$ 167,276



$ 691,722



$ 705,994

Wire and Cable 38,342



34,681



143,963



143,167

Engine Management 231,860



201,957



835,685



849,161

























Compressors 22,060



15,405



163,071



160,485

Other Climate Control Parts 25,667



21,319



118,883



117,870

Temperature Control 47,727



36,724



281,954



278,355

























All Other 3,151



2,571



10,949



10,397

Revenues $ 282,738



$ 241,252



$ 1,128,588



$ 1,137,913

























Gross Margin





















Engine Management $ 76,451 33.0%

$ 61,823 30.6%

$ 251,747 30.1%

$ 251,560 29.6% Temperature Control 14,333 30.0%

8,349 22.7%

75,161 26.7%

70,064 25.2% All Other 3,370



2,672



9,747



10,176

Gross Margin $ 94,154 33.3%

$ 72,844 30.2%

$ 336,655 29.8%

$ 331,800 29.2%























Selling, General & Administrative





















Engine Management $ 37,203 16.0%

$ 34,439 17.1%

$ 137,440 16.4%

$ 145,162 17.1% Temperature Control 13,297 27.9%

11,364 30.9%

53,865 19.1%

56,397 20.3% All Other 10,472



8,429



33,365



33,156

Selling, General & Administrative $ 60,972 21.6%

$ 54,232 22.5%

$ 224,670 19.9%

$ 234,715 20.6%















































Operating Income





















Engine Management $ 39,248 16.9%

$ 27,384 13.6%

$ 114,307 13.7%

$ 106,398 12.5% Temperature Control 1,036 2.2%

(3,015) -8.2%

21,296 7.6%

13,667 4.9% All Other (7,102)



(5,757)



(23,618)



(22,980)

Subtotal 33,182 11.7%

18,612 7.7%

111,985 9.9%

97,085 8.5% Intangible Asset Impairment (2,600) -0.9%

- 0.0%

(2,600) -0.2%

- 0.0% Restructuring & Integration - 0.0%

(1,116) -0.5%

(464) 0.0%

(2,585) -0.2% Other Income (Expense), Net 5 0.0%

10 0.0%

(26) 0.0%

(5) 0.0% Operating Income $ 30,587 10.8%

$ 17,506 7.3%

$ 108,895 9.6%

$ 94,495 8.3%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2020

2019



2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$22,742

$12,738



$ 80,417

$69,051



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

1,116



464

2,585 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

2,600

-



2,600

- CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(235)

(144) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(676)

(291)



(797)

(673) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$24,666

$13,563



$ 82,449

$70,819







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.00

$ 0.56



$ 3.52

$ 3.03



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.05



0.02

0.11 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

0.11

-



0.11

- CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(0.01)

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.03)

(0.02)



(0.03)

(0.03)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.08

$ 0.59



$ 3.61

$ 3.10







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$30,587

$17,506



$108,895

$94,495



















INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

2,600

-



2,600

- RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

1,116



464

2,585 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(5)

(10)



26

5



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$33,182

$18,612



$111,985

$97,085



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets























(In thousands)























DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)











ASSETS







CASH $ 19,488

$ 10,372







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS 203,861

131,852 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS 5,822

5,212 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET 198,039

126,640







INVENTORIES 345,502

368,221 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY 19,632

19,722 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 15,875

15,602







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 598,536

540,557







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 89,105

89,649 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 29,958

36,020 GOODWILL 77,837

77,802 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET 54,004

64,861 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 44,770

37,272 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 40,507

38,858 OTHER ASSETS 21,823

18,835







TOTAL ASSETS $ 956,540

$ 903,854















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















NOTES PAYABLE $ 10,000

$ 52,460 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT 135

4,456 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 100,018

92,535 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS 40,982

35,240 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY 22,014

24,357 ACCRUED REBATES 46,437

26,072 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS 35,938

26,649 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 47,078

38,819







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 302,602

300,588







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT 97

129 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 22,450

28,376 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES 55,226

49,696 OTHER LIABILITIES 25,929

20,837







TOTAL LIABILITIES 406,304

399,626







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 550,236

504,228







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 956,540

$ 903,854

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























(In thousands)























TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













NET EARNINGS $ 57,393

$ 57,917 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH





PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 26,323

25,809 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES (7,470)

5,094 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 23,024

11,134 OTHER 18,768

11,359 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:





ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (71,933)

2,789 INVENTORIES 17,984

(17,901) ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 7,428

(1,950) PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (370)

(8,296) SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 40,651

(2,957) OTHER (13,902)

(6,070) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 97,896

76,928















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -

(43,490) NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY -

4,801 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (17,820)

(16,185) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 21

62 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (17,799)

(54,812)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













NET CHANGE IN DEBT (46,708)

7,860 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (13,482)

(10,738) DIVIDENDS PAID (11,218)

(20,593) OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (108)

93 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (71,516)

(23,378)















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 535

496 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,116

(766) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year 10,372

11,138 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year $ 19,488

$ 10,372

