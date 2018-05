Stock will be purchased from time to time, in the open market or through private transactions, as market conditions warrant. The Company intends to fund the stock repurchase program through its revolving credit facility. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Any repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and will be available for general corporate purposes, including funding existing equity compensation plans.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-new-stock-repurchase-program-300650804.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.