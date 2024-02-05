Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock outstanding, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024. This reflects the company's continued commitment to return value to shareholders.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

