Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $247.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $305.2 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $21.0 million or 92 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $502.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $588.9 million during the comparable period in 2019.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share, compared to $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share and $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "The second quarter was a period of dramatic transition, both for our company and our industry. We had a very difficult April, but are pleased with the month over month sales improvement since then.

"Beginning in mid-March, and continuing through April, businesses closed down, people sheltered at home, miles driven were dramatically curtailed, and we, and the aftermarket as a whole, saw a significant reduction in volume.  The industry started to recover in May, and in June business rebounded sharply to levels consistent with 2019 volumes. While our second quarter sales were down overall, the monthly cadence reflected positive trends, which bodes well as we enter the third quarter.  

"As we stated in our first quarter release, we had two primary goals as we entered this period. Our first was to guarantee the health and safety of our employees. Our second was to take steps to ensure that we emerge from the crisis as strong, or stronger, than we were when we entered it. We are pleased with our accomplishments to date in both areas.

"Regarding health and safety, we have taken steps to minimize risks in all locations. Our measures include temperature checking, continuous deep cleaning, facility modifications, updated policies for high risk employees, work-from-home allowances, and many other changes. Health and safety remains a high priority for us, and our management team focuses on it on a daily basis.

"As for the second goal, from the early days of the crisis, we began to implement programs to conserve cash and reduce costs.  As we believed this would be a temporary situation, these measures were always intended to be short term in nature and have no adverse effect on our long term strategy or growth. We drew down $75 million from our bank credit lines. We temporarily suspended our stock repurchase program and our quarterly dividend. We reduced compensation for our Board of Directors and senior management, and reduced or eliminated a host of discretionary expenses. However, we have not laid off any salaried staff, and we continue to fund capital projects and invest in new product development.

"As we begin our third quarter, we are pleased that our business is improving. Furthermore, our customers' POS sales are exceeding their comparable figures for 2019. However, the spike in COVID cases and continued high unemployment make the near future difficult to predict.  Accordingly, while we have repaid the $75 million draw down of our bank credit line, we have kept most of our other cost saving actions in place, at least for the short term.  We believe this is the prudent course of action.

"Looking further ahead, we are optimistic about our future. Industry demographics remain favorable, and we are fortunate that the majority of our products are non-discretionary. Most importantly, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.  The dial-in number is 888-632-3385 (domestic) or 785-424-1673 (international). The playback number is 800-938-0996 (domestic) or 402-220-1540 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations


























(In thousands, except per share amounts)




























THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,


2020

2019


2020

2019


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       247,939

$    305,172


$       502,241

$    588,938













COST OF SALES

183,581

216,267


367,488

422,070













GROSS PROFIT

64,358

88,905


134,753

166,868













SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

48,328

60,536


104,201

120,536

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9

644


214

644

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

-

3


6

(3)













OPERATING INCOME 

16,021

27,728


30,344

45,685













OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

602

1,411


78

2,057













INTEREST EXPENSE

772

1,722


1,645

2,811













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

15,851

27,417


28,777

44,931













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,009

6,862


7,314

11,272













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

11,842

20,555


21,463

33,659













LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(875)

(1,123)


(1,869)

(2,011)













NET EARNINGS

$         10,967

$      19,432


$         19,594

$      31,648














































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.53

$           0.92


$              0.96

$           1.50

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.05)


(0.08)

(0.09)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$              0.49

$           0.87


$              0.88

$           1.41


























   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.52

$           0.90


$              0.94

$           1.47

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.05)


(0.08)

(0.09)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$              0.48

$           0.85


$              0.86

$           1.38


























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,330,476

22,328,292


22,384,281

22,374,785

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,718,680

22,795,677


22,793,606

22,857,435

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income


























(In thousands)




























THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety Related System Products

$   142,787

$   181,831

$   307,313

$   357,892

Wire and Cable

30,366

36,211

66,958

73,339

        Engine Management

173,153

218,042

374,271

431,231













Compressors

44,878

52,493

70,226

92,304

Other Climate Control Parts

27,514

31,913

53,608

61,026

        Temperature Control

72,392

84,406

123,834

153,330













All Other

2,394

2,724

4,136

4,377

        Revenues

$   247,939

$   305,172

$   502,241

$   588,938













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$     46,230

26.7%

$     63,780

29.3%

$   102,935

27.5%

$   123,473

28.6%

Temperature Control

16,520

22.8%

22,551

26.7%

28,616

23.1%

38,742

25.3%

All Other

1,608

2,574

3,202

4,653

        Gross Margin

$     64,358

26.0%

$     88,905

29.1%

$   134,753

26.8%

$   166,868

28.3%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$     29,499

17.0%

$     37,430

17.2%

$     64,572

17.3%

$     74,773

17.3%

Temperature Control

12,553

17.3%

15,397

18.2%

24,997

20.2%

29,538

19.3%

All Other

6,276

7,709

14,632

16,225

        Selling, General & Administrative

$     48,328

19.5%

$     60,536

19.8%

$   104,201

20.7%

$   120,536

20.5%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$     16,731

9.7%

$     26,350

12.1%

$     38,363

10.3%

$     48,700

11.3%

Temperature Control

3,967

5.5%

7,154

8.5%

3,619

2.9%

9,204

6.0%

All Other

(4,668)

(5,135)

(11,430)

(11,572)

        Subtotal

16,030

6.5%

28,369

9.3%

30,552

6.1%

46,332

7.9%

Restructuring & Integration

(9)

0.0%

(644)

-0.2%

(214)

0.0%

(644)

-0.1%

Other Income (Expense), Net

-

0.0%

3

0.0%

6

0.0%

(3)

0.0%

        Operating Income

$     16,021

6.5%

$     27,728

9.1%

$     30,344

6.0%

$     45,685

7.8%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures








































(In thousands, except per share amounts)


THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$11,842

$20,555

$21,463

$33,659










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9

644

214

644

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(2)

(168)

(56)

(168)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$11,849

$21,031

$21,621

$34,135




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$    0.52

$    0.90

$    0.94

$    1.47










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.03

0.01

0.03

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$    0.52

$    0.92

$    0.95

$    1.49




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$16,021

$27,728

$30,344

$45,685










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9

644

214

644

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

(3)

(6)

3










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$16,030

$28,369

$30,552

$46,332

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)
















JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,


2020


2019


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$    22,510


$              10,372







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

190,292


140,728

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,774


5,212

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

184,518


135,516







INVENTORIES

353,315


368,221

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,868


19,722

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

10,687


15,602







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

589,898


549,433







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,022


89,649

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

32,536


36,020

GOODWILL

77,593


77,802

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

60,594


64,861

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

37,040


37,272

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

39,319


38,858

OTHER ASSETS

19,763


18,835







TOTAL ASSETS

$  944,765


$           912,730














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$    85,000


$              52,460

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

6,084


4,456

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

72,133


92,535

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

64,803


44,116

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

19,440


24,357

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

90,146


91,540







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

337,606


309,464







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

108


129

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

25,148


28,376

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

47,708


49,696

OTHER LIABILITIES

23,539


20,837







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

434,109


408,502







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

510,656


504,228







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$  944,765


$           912,730

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)














SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$ 19,594

$ 31,648

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

12,877

12,744

OTHER

9,666

9,621

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(51,326)

(26,622)

INVENTORIES

12,725

(19,691)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(21,804)

(6,994)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

5,664

(6,406)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

14,788

(7,545)

OTHER

(3,069)

(6,261)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(885)

(19,506)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-

(38,427)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

-

4,801

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(9,026)

(7,578)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

6

46

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(9,020)

(41,158)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

34,349

85,956

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(8,726)

(10,738)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(5,615)

(10,296)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,818

1,691

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

21,826

66,613













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

217

332

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

12,138

6,281

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

10,372

11,138

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$ 22,510

$ 17,419

