Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $247.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $305.2 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $21.0 million or 92 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $502.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $588.9 million during the comparable period in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share, compared to $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share and $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "The second quarter was a period of dramatic transition, both for our company and our industry. We had a very difficult April, but are pleased with the month over month sales improvement since then.

"Beginning in mid-March, and continuing through April, businesses closed down, people sheltered at home, miles driven were dramatically curtailed, and we, and the aftermarket as a whole, saw a significant reduction in volume. The industry started to recover in May, and in June business rebounded sharply to levels consistent with 2019 volumes. While our second quarter sales were down overall, the monthly cadence reflected positive trends, which bodes well as we enter the third quarter.

"As we stated in our first quarter release, we had two primary goals as we entered this period. Our first was to guarantee the health and safety of our employees. Our second was to take steps to ensure that we emerge from the crisis as strong, or stronger, than we were when we entered it. We are pleased with our accomplishments to date in both areas.

"Regarding health and safety, we have taken steps to minimize risks in all locations. Our measures include temperature checking, continuous deep cleaning, facility modifications, updated policies for high risk employees, work-from-home allowances, and many other changes. Health and safety remains a high priority for us, and our management team focuses on it on a daily basis.

"As for the second goal, from the early days of the crisis, we began to implement programs to conserve cash and reduce costs. As we believed this would be a temporary situation, these measures were always intended to be short term in nature and have no adverse effect on our long term strategy or growth. We drew down $75 million from our bank credit lines. We temporarily suspended our stock repurchase program and our quarterly dividend. We reduced compensation for our Board of Directors and senior management, and reduced or eliminated a host of discretionary expenses. However, we have not laid off any salaried staff, and we continue to fund capital projects and invest in new product development.

"As we begin our third quarter, we are pleased that our business is improving. Furthermore, our customers' POS sales are exceeding their comparable figures for 2019. However, the spike in COVID cases and continued high unemployment make the near future difficult to predict. Accordingly, while we have repaid the $75 million draw down of our bank credit line, we have kept most of our other cost saving actions in place, at least for the short term. We believe this is the prudent course of action.

"Looking further ahead, we are optimistic about our future. Industry demographics remain favorable, and we are fortunate that the majority of our products are non-discretionary. Most importantly, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The dial-in number is 888-632-3385 (domestic) or 785-424-1673 (international). The playback number is 800-938-0996 (domestic) or 402-220-1540 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



















































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























































THREE MONTHS ENDED





SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,





JUNE 30,



2020



2019





2020



2019



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) NET SALES

$ 247,939



$ 305,172





$ 502,241



$ 588,938

























COST OF SALES

183,581



216,267





367,488



422,070

























GROSS PROFIT

64,358



88,905





134,753



166,868

























SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

48,328



60,536





104,201



120,536 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9



644





214



644 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

-



3





6



(3)

























OPERATING INCOME

16,021



27,728





30,344



45,685

























OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

602



1,411





78



2,057

























INTEREST EXPENSE

772



1,722





1,645



2,811

























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

15,851



27,417





28,777



44,931

























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,009



6,862





7,314



11,272

























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

11,842



20,555





21,463



33,659

























LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(875)



(1,123)





(1,869)



(2,011)

























NET EARNINGS

$ 10,967



$ 19,432





$ 19,594



$ 31,648



























































































































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

















































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.53



$ 0.92





$ 0.96



$ 1.50 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.05)





(0.08)



(0.09) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.49



$ 0.87





$ 0.88



$ 1.41



















































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.52



$ 0.90





$ 0.94



$ 1.47 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.05)





(0.08)



(0.09) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.48



$ 0.85





$ 0.86



$ 1.38



















































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,330,476



22,328,292





22,384,281



22,374,785 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,718,680



22,795,677





22,793,606



22,857,435

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)























































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety Related System Products

$ 142,787



$ 181,831



$ 307,313



$ 357,892

Wire and Cable

30,366



36,211



66,958



73,339

Engine Management

173,153



218,042



374,271



431,231



























Compressors

44,878



52,493



70,226



92,304

Other Climate Control Parts

27,514



31,913



53,608



61,026

Temperature Control

72,392



84,406



123,834



153,330



























All Other

2,394



2,724



4,136



4,377

Revenues

$ 247,939



$ 305,172



$ 502,241



$ 588,938



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 46,230 26.7%

$ 63,780 29.3%

$ 102,935 27.5%

$ 123,473 28.6% Temperature Control

16,520 22.8%

22,551 26.7%

28,616 23.1%

38,742 25.3% All Other

1,608



2,574



3,202



4,653

Gross Margin

$ 64,358 26.0%

$ 88,905 29.1%

$ 134,753 26.8%

$ 166,868 28.3%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 29,499 17.0%

$ 37,430 17.2%

$ 64,572 17.3%

$ 74,773 17.3% Temperature Control

12,553 17.3%

15,397 18.2%

24,997 20.2%

29,538 19.3% All Other

6,276



7,709



14,632



16,225

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 48,328 19.5%

$ 60,536 19.8%

$ 104,201 20.7%

$ 120,536 20.5%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 16,731 9.7%

$ 26,350 12.1%

$ 38,363 10.3%

$ 48,700 11.3% Temperature Control

3,967 5.5%

7,154 8.5%

3,619 2.9%

9,204 6.0% All Other

(4,668)



(5,135)



(11,430)



(11,572)

Subtotal

16,030 6.5%

28,369 9.3%

30,552 6.1%

46,332 7.9% Restructuring & Integration

(9) 0.0%

(644) -0.2%

(214) 0.0%

(644) -0.1% Other Income (Expense), Net

- 0.0%

3 0.0%

6 0.0%

(3) 0.0% Operating Income

$ 16,021 6.5%

$ 27,728 9.1%

$ 30,344 6.0%

$ 45,685 7.8%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$11,842

$20,555



$21,463

$33,659



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9

644



214

644 INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(2)

(168)



(56)

(168) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$11,849

$21,031



$21,621

$34,135







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.52

$ 0.90



$ 0.94

$ 1.47



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.03



0.01

0.03 INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.01)



-

(0.01)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.52

$ 0.92



$ 0.95

$ 1.49







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$16,021

$27,728



$30,344

$45,685



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

9

644



214

644 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

(3)



(6)

3



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$16,030

$28,369



$30,552

$46,332



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)































JUNE 30,





DECEMBER 31,



2020





2019



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 22,510





$ 10,372













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

190,292





140,728 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,774





5,212 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

184,518





135,516













INVENTORIES

353,315





368,221 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,868





19,722 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

10,687





15,602













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

589,898





549,433













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,022





89,649 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

32,536





36,020 GOODWILL

77,593





77,802 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

60,594





64,861 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

37,040





37,272 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

39,319





38,858 OTHER ASSETS

19,763





18,835













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 944,765





$ 912,730



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 85,000





$ 52,460 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

6,084





4,456 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

72,133





92,535 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

64,803





44,116 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

19,440





24,357 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

90,146





91,540













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

337,606





309,464













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

108





129 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

25,148





28,376 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

47,708





49,696 OTHER LIABILITIES

23,539





20,837













TOTAL LIABILITIES

434,109





408,502













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

510,656





504,228













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 944,765





$ 912,730

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



























SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2020



2019



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 19,594



$ 31,648

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 12,877



12,744

OTHER 9,666



9,621

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (51,326)



(26,622)

INVENTORIES 12,725



(19,691)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (21,804)



(6,994)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 5,664



(6,406)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 14,788



(7,545)

OTHER (3,069)



(6,261)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (885)



(19,506)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(38,427)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY -



4,801

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (9,026)



(7,578)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 6



46

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9,020)



(41,158)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 34,349



85,956

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (8,726)



(10,738)

DIVIDENDS PAID (5,615)



(10,296)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,818



1,691

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 21,826



66,613

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 217



332

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,138



6,281

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 10,372



11,138

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 22,510



$ 17,419

