Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Oct 28, 2019, 14:20 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5109 (domestic) or 402-220-2688 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

