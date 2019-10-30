Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend
Oct 30, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2019.
Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $307.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $296.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million or 84 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $23.1 million or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $19.1 million or 83 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.
Consolidated net sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $896.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.1 million during the comparable period in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $56.3 million or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $57.3 million or $2.51 per diluted share and $46.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our third quarter and with our year overall. We posted record sales and earnings, with both of our operating divisions continuing to perform well.
"Engine Management sales rose approximately 9.3% for the quarter and 7.8% year-to-date. Excluding Wire and Cable which is in secular decline, Engine Management sales in the quarter were up almost 14%, or roughly $22 million. Revenue from the Pollak acquisition, previously announced, accounted for nearly $10 million of this gain. Our Engine Management segment, excluding Pollak and Wire and Cable, increased 7.8% for the quarter. The growth was primarily attributable to a combination of several customer pipelines, a benefit from pricing actions and pass-through of tariff costs, as well as low single digit organic growth.
"Our sales in Engine Management have exceeded our customers' low single digit POS growth all year, and this tends to even out over time. Excluding Pollak, we anticipate that Engine Management sales will likely be flat or down for the fourth quarter of 2019 as these sales move closer to our customers' POS numbers. However, we remain optimistic for the year as a whole.
"Engine Management gross margins in the quarter improved nearly two points from last year to 30.7%, with sequential quarterly improvements throughout 2019. This margin improvement was the result of several factors – the completion of the integration of our wire operations in Mexico, a continued emphasis on cost reductions, as well as certain pricing actions, and was partially offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.
"Temperature Control sales were 8.1% lower than the third quarter of 2018. However, a portion of the 2018 volume included working down a large order backlog, generated by some of the hottest spring months in history, plus some start-up inefficiencies as we introduced our new automated warehouse system in Lewisville, TX. Year-to-date our Temperature Control sales are 2% above 2018.
"Temperature Control gross margins decreased by 1.6 points in the quarter, reflecting the dampening effect of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. The improvement in SG&A expenses reflects savings in distribution costs as we continue to refine and improve our new automated warehouse system.
"On August 1st we acquired a minority position in Jiangsu Che Yijia New Energy Technology Co. (CYJ), a Chinese manufacturer of electric compressors for electric vehicles. Founded in 2016, the company is still in its early stages, but we are pleased to have a strategic partner focused on parts for electric vehicles in the fast-growing Chinese market.
"Finally, as previously announced, we are pleased to welcome Nathan Iles as our new Chief Financial Officer. We believe he is an excellent fit for SMP, and we look forward to his contributions."
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million compared to $3.5 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, which are adjusted in the third quarter each year when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company increased its asbestos-related indemnity liability to $52 million by recording a non-cash $9.7 million provision, or $7.1 million net of taxes.
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2019.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The dial-in number is 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5109 (domestic) or 402-220-2688 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 307,723
$ 296,619
$ 896,661
$ 845,081
COST OF SALES
215,635
209,313
637,705
603,897
GROSS PROFIT
92,088
87,306
258,956
241,184
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
59,947
60,137
180,483
175,604
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
825
6
1,469
3,073
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(12)
15
(15)
328
OPERATING INCOME
31,304
27,178
76,989
62,835
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
225
351
2,282
800
INTEREST EXPENSE
1,508
1,254
4,319
3,137
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
30,021
26,275
74,952
60,498
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
7,367
7,002
18,639
15,801
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
22,654
19,273
56,313
44,697
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(7,903)
(3,524)
(9,914)
(5,014)
NET EARNINGS
$ 14,751
$ 15,749
$ 46,399
$ 39,683
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.01
$ 0.86
$ 2.52
$ 1.99
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.35)
(0.16)
(0.44)
(0.22)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.66
$ 0.70
$ 2.08
$ 1.77
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.00
$ 0.84
$ 2.47
$ 1.95
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.35)
(0.15)
(0.44)
(0.22)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 2.03
$ 1.73
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
22,329,835
22,424,962
22,359,637
22,464,697
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,754,440
22,938,925
22,814,228
22,954,649
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 180,826
$ 159,101
$ 538,718
$ 482,640
Wire and Cable
35,147
38,469
108,486
117,847
Engine Management
215,973
197,570
647,204
600,487
Compressors
52,776
54,842
145,080
131,680
Other Climate Control Parts
35,525
41,237
96,551
105,000
Temperature Control
88,301
96,079
241,631
236,680
All Other
3,449
2,970
7,826
7,914
Revenues
$ 307,723
$ 296,619
$ 896,661
$ 845,081
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 66,264
30.7%
$ 57,188
28.9%
$ 189,737
29.3%
$ 171,440
28.6%
Temperature Control
22,973
26.0%
26,523
27.6%
61,715
25.5%
60,990
25.8%
All Other
2,851
3,595
7,504
8,754
Gross Margin
$ 92,088
29.9%
$ 87,306
29.4%
$ 258,956
28.9%
$ 241,184
28.5%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 35,950
16.6%
$ 35,553
18.0%
$ 110,723
17.1%
$ 106,415
17.7%
Temperature Control
15,495
17.5%
17,961
18.7%
45,033
18.6%
46,511
19.7%
All Other
8,502
6,623
24,727
22,678
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 59,947
19.5%
$ 60,137
20.3%
$ 180,483
20.1%
$ 175,604
20.8%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 30,314
14.0%
$ 21,635
11.0%
$ 79,014
12.2%
$ 65,025
10.8%
Temperature Control
7,478
8.5%
8,562
8.9%
16,682
6.9%
14,479
6.1%
All Other
(5,651)
(3,028)
(17,223)
(13,924)
Subtotal
32,141
10.4%
27,169
9.2%
78,473
8.8%
65,580
7.8%
Restructuring & Integration
(825)
-0.3%
(6)
0.0%
(1,469)
-0.2%
(3,073)
-0.4%
Other Income (Expense), Net
(12)
0.0%
15
0.0%
(15)
0.0%
328
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 31,304
10.2%
$ 27,178
9.2%
$ 76,989
8.6%
$ 62,835
7.4%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 22,654
$ 19,273
$ 56,313
$ 44,697
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
825
6
1,469
3,073
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(144)
(144)
(144)
(144)
GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS
-
-
-
(218)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(214)
(1)
(382)
(742)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 23,121
$ 19,134
$ 57,256
$ 46,666
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.00
$ 0.84
$ 2.47
$ 1.95
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.04
-
0.06
0.13
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS
-
-
-
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
(0.03)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.02
$ 0.83
$ 2.51
$ 2.03
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 31,304
$ 27,178
$ 76,989
$ 62,835
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
825
6
1,469
3,073
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
12
(15)
15
(328)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 32,141
$ 27,169
$ 78,473
$ 65,580
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME,
EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE
COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN
UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN
ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 13,259
$ 11,138
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
174,969
163,222
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
6,001
5,687
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
168,968
157,535
INVENTORIES
340,231
349,811
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
20,325
20,484
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
14,273
7,256
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
557,056
546,224
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
88,835
90,754
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
34,055
-
GOODWILL
77,664
67,321
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
66,857
48,411
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
39,105
42,334
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
39,030
32,469
OTHER ASSETS
18,081
15,619
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 920,683
$ 843,132
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 78,211
$ 43,689
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
5,225
5,377
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
71,139
94,357
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
53,984
57,433
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
26,045
31,263
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
95,056
80,467
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
329,660
312,586
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
132
153
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
27,214
-
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
49,894
45,117
OTHER LIABILITIES
19,731
18,075
TOTAL LIABILITIES
426,631
375,931
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
494,052
467,201
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 920,683
$ 843,132
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 46,399
$ 39,683
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
19,261
17,745
OTHER
21,623
12,220
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(16,583)
(23,428)
INVENTORIES
11,824
2,761
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(24,107)
5,193
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(6,502)
1,202
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(2,551)
12,828
OTHER
(6,260)
(619)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
43,104
67,585
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
(43,490)
(9,852)
NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY
4,801
-
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(12,329)
(15,633)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
47
37
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(50,971)
(25,448)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
34,656
(10,537)
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(10,738)
(9,271)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(15,429)
(14,144)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,109
1,382
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
9,598
(32,570)