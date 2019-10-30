Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $307.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $296.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million or 84 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $23.1 million or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $19.1 million or 83 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $896.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.1 million during the comparable period in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $56.3 million or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $57.3 million or $2.51 per diluted share and $46.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our third quarter and with our year overall. We posted record sales and earnings, with both of our operating divisions continuing to perform well.

"Engine Management sales rose approximately 9.3% for the quarter and 7.8% year-to-date. Excluding Wire and Cable which is in secular decline, Engine Management sales in the quarter were up almost 14%, or roughly $22 million. Revenue from the Pollak acquisition, previously announced, accounted for nearly $10 million of this gain. Our Engine Management segment, excluding Pollak and Wire and Cable, increased 7.8% for the quarter. The growth was primarily attributable to a combination of several customer pipelines, a benefit from pricing actions and pass-through of tariff costs, as well as low single digit organic growth.

"Our sales in Engine Management have exceeded our customers' low single digit POS growth all year, and this tends to even out over time. Excluding Pollak, we anticipate that Engine Management sales will likely be flat or down for the fourth quarter of 2019 as these sales move closer to our customers' POS numbers. However, we remain optimistic for the year as a whole.

"Engine Management gross margins in the quarter improved nearly two points from last year to 30.7%, with sequential quarterly improvements throughout 2019. This margin improvement was the result of several factors – the completion of the integration of our wire operations in Mexico, a continued emphasis on cost reductions, as well as certain pricing actions, and was partially offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.

"Temperature Control sales were 8.1% lower than the third quarter of 2018. However, a portion of the 2018 volume included working down a large order backlog, generated by some of the hottest spring months in history, plus some start-up inefficiencies as we introduced our new automated warehouse system in Lewisville, TX. Year-to-date our Temperature Control sales are 2% above 2018.

"Temperature Control gross margins decreased by 1.6 points in the quarter, reflecting the dampening effect of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. The improvement in SG&A expenses reflects savings in distribution costs as we continue to refine and improve our new automated warehouse system.

"On August 1st we acquired a minority position in Jiangsu Che Yijia New Energy Technology Co. (CYJ), a Chinese manufacturer of electric compressors for electric vehicles. Founded in 2016, the company is still in its early stages, but we are pleased to have a strategic partner focused on parts for electric vehicles in the fast-growing Chinese market.

"Finally, as previously announced, we are pleased to welcome Nathan Iles as our new Chief Financial Officer. We believe he is an excellent fit for SMP, and we look forward to his contributions."

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million compared to $3.5 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, which are adjusted in the third quarter each year when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company increased its asbestos-related indemnity liability to $52 million by recording a non-cash $9.7 million provision, or $7.1 million net of taxes.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The dial-in number is 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5109 (domestic) or 402-220-2688 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,





SEPTEMBER 30,







2019



2018





2019



2018







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 307,723



$ 296,619





$ 896,661



$ 845,081

































COST OF SALES

215,635



209,313





637,705



603,897

































GROSS PROFIT

92,088



87,306





258,956



241,184

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

59,947



60,137





180,483



175,604



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

825



6





1,469



3,073



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(12)



15





(15)



328

































OPERATING INCOME

31,304



27,178





76,989



62,835

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

225



351





2,282



800

































INTEREST EXPENSE

1,508



1,254





4,319



3,137

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

30,021



26,275





74,952



60,498

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,367



7,002





18,639



15,801

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,654



19,273





56,313



44,697

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(7,903)



(3,524)





(9,914)



(5,014)

































NET EARNINGS

$ 14,751



$ 15,749





$ 46,399



$ 39,683























































































































































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.01



$ 0.86





$ 2.52



$ 1.99



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.35)



(0.16)





(0.44)



(0.22)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.66



$ 0.70





$ 2.08



$ 1.77































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.00



$ 0.84





$ 2.47



$ 1.95



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.35)



(0.15)





(0.44)



(0.22)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.65



$ 0.69





$ 2.03



$ 1.73































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,329,835



22,424,962





22,359,637



22,464,697



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,754,440



22,938,925





22,814,228



22,954,649





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 180,826



$ 159,101



$ 538,718



$ 482,640

Wire and Cable

35,147



38,469



108,486



117,847

Engine Management

215,973



197,570



647,204



600,487



























Compressors

52,776



54,842



145,080



131,680

Other Climate Control Parts

35,525



41,237



96,551



105,000

Temperature Control

88,301



96,079



241,631



236,680



























All Other

3,449



2,970



7,826



7,914

Revenues

$ 307,723



$ 296,619



$ 896,661



$ 845,081



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 66,264 30.7%

$ 57,188 28.9%

$ 189,737 29.3%

$ 171,440 28.6% Temperature Control

22,973 26.0%

26,523 27.6%

61,715 25.5%

60,990 25.8% All Other

2,851



3,595



7,504



8,754

Gross Margin

$ 92,088 29.9%

$ 87,306 29.4%

$ 258,956 28.9%

$ 241,184 28.5%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 35,950 16.6%

$ 35,553 18.0%

$ 110,723 17.1%

$ 106,415 17.7% Temperature Control

15,495 17.5%

17,961 18.7%

45,033 18.6%

46,511 19.7% All Other

8,502



6,623



24,727



22,678

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 59,947 19.5%

$ 60,137 20.3%

$ 180,483 20.1%

$ 175,604 20.8%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 30,314 14.0%

$ 21,635 11.0%

$ 79,014 12.2%

$ 65,025 10.8% Temperature Control

7,478 8.5%

8,562 8.9%

16,682 6.9%

14,479 6.1% All Other

(5,651)



(3,028)



(17,223)



(13,924)

Subtotal

32,141 10.4%

27,169 9.2%

78,473 8.8%

65,580 7.8% Restructuring & Integration

(825) -0.3%

(6) 0.0%

(1,469) -0.2%

(3,073) -0.4% Other Income (Expense), Net

(12) 0.0%

15 0.0%

(15) 0.0%

328 0.0% Operating Income

$ 31,304 10.2%

$ 27,178 9.2%

$ 76,989 8.6%

$ 62,835 7.4%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 22,654

$ 19,273



$ 56,313

$ 44,697



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

825

6



1,469

3,073 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(144)

(144)



(144)

(144) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-



-

(218) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(214)

(1)



(382)

(742) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 23,121

$ 19,134



$ 57,256

$ 46,666







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.00

$ 0.84



$ 2.47

$ 1.95



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.04

-



0.06

0.13 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)



(0.01)

(0.01) GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-



-

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-



(0.01)

(0.03)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.02

$ 0.83



$ 2.51

$ 2.03







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 31,304

$ 27,178



$ 76,989

$ 62,835



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

825

6



1,469

3,073 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

12

(15)



15

(328)



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 32,141

$ 27,169



$ 78,473

$ 65,580



























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME,



EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE



COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN



UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN



ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









































(In thousands)











































September 30,





December 31,



2019





2018



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 13,259





$ 11,138













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

174,969





163,222 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,001





5,687 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

168,968





157,535













INVENTORIES

340,231





349,811 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

20,325





20,484 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,273





7,256













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

557,056





546,224













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,835





90,754 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

34,055





- GOODWILL

77,664





67,321 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

66,857





48,411 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

39,105





42,334 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

39,030





32,469 OTHER ASSETS

18,081





15,619













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 920,683





$ 843,132



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 78,211





$ 43,689 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,225





5,377 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

71,139





94,357 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,984





57,433 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

26,045





31,263 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

95,056





80,467













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

329,660





312,586













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

132





153 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

27,214





- ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

49,894





45,117 OTHER LIABILITIES

19,731





18,075













TOTAL LIABILITIES

426,631





375,931













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

494,052





467,201













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 920,683





$ 843,132