Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $307.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $296.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $19.3 million or 84 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $23.1 million or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $19.1 million or 83 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated net sales for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $896.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.1 million during the comparable period in 2018.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, were $56.3 million or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million or $1.95 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2018.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $57.3 million or $2.51 per diluted share and $46.7 million or $2.03 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our third quarter and with our year overall. We posted record sales and earnings, with both of our operating divisions continuing to perform well.

"Engine Management sales rose approximately 9.3% for the quarter and 7.8% year-to-date. Excluding Wire and Cable which is in secular decline, Engine Management sales in the quarter were up almost 14%, or roughly $22 million. Revenue from the Pollak acquisition, previously announced, accounted for nearly $10 million of this gain. Our Engine Management segment, excluding Pollak and Wire and Cable, increased 7.8% for the quarter. The growth was primarily attributable to a combination of several customer pipelines, a benefit from pricing actions and pass-through of tariff costs, as well as low single digit organic growth.

"Our sales in Engine Management have exceeded our customers' low single digit POS growth all year, and this tends to even out over time. Excluding Pollak, we anticipate that Engine Management sales will likely be flat or down for the fourth quarter of 2019 as these sales move closer to our customers' POS numbers. However, we remain optimistic for the year as a whole.

"Engine Management gross margins in the quarter improved nearly two points from last year to 30.7%, with sequential quarterly improvements throughout 2019.  This margin improvement was the result of several factors – the completion of the integration of our wire operations in Mexico, a continued emphasis on cost reductions, as well as certain pricing actions, and was partially offset by the adverse impact of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost.

"Temperature Control sales were 8.1% lower than the third quarter of 2018. However, a portion of the 2018 volume included working down a large order backlog, generated by some of the hottest spring months in history, plus some start-up inefficiencies as we introduced our new automated warehouse system in Lewisville, TX. Year-to-date our Temperature Control sales are 2% above 2018.

"Temperature Control gross margins decreased by 1.6 points in the quarter, reflecting the dampening effect of tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. The improvement in SG&A expenses reflects savings in distribution costs as we continue to refine and improve our new automated warehouse system.

"On August 1st we acquired a minority position in Jiangsu Che Yijia New Energy Technology Co. (CYJ), a Chinese manufacturer of electric compressors for electric vehicles. Founded in 2016, the company is still in its early stages, but we are pleased to have a strategic partner focused on parts for electric vehicles in the fast-growing Chinese market.

"Finally, as previously announced, we are pleased to welcome Nathan Iles as our new Chief Financial Officer. We believe he is an excellent fit for SMP, and we look forward to his contributions."

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million compared to $3.5 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, which are adjusted in the third quarter each year when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company increased its asbestos-related indemnity liability to $52 million by recording a non-cash $9.7 million provision, or $7.1 million net of taxes.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5109 (domestic) or 402-220-2688 (international). The conference ID is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2019

2018


2019

2018



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       307,723

$       296,619


$       896,661

COST OF SALES

215,635

209,313


637,705

GROSS PROFIT

92,088

87,306


258,956

241,184
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

59,947

60,137


180,483

175,604

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES 

825

6


1,469

3,073

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(12)

15


(15)

OPERATING INCOME 

31,304

27,178


76,989

62,835
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

225

351


2,282

800
















INTEREST EXPENSE

1,508

1,254


4,319

3,137
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

30,021

26,275


74,952

60,498
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,367

7,002


18,639

15,801
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,654

19,273


56,313

44,697
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(7,903)

(3,524)


(9,914)

(5,014)
















NET EARNINGS 

$         14,751

$         15,749


$         46,399

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.01

$              0.86


$              2.52

$              1.99

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.35)

(0.16)


(0.44)

(0.22)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$              0.66

$              0.70


$              2.08

   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.00

$              0.84


$              2.47

$              1.95

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.35)

(0.15)


(0.44)

(0.22)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$              0.65

$              0.69


$              2.03

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,329,835

22,424,962


22,359,637

22,464,697

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,754,440

22,938,925


22,814,228

22,954,649

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       180,826

$       159,101

$       538,718

$       482,640

Wire and Cable

35,147

38,469

108,486

117,847

        Engine Management

215,973

197,570

647,204

600,487













Compressors

52,776

54,842

145,080

131,680

Other Climate Control Parts

35,525

41,237

96,551

105,000

        Temperature Control

88,301

96,079

241,631

236,680













All Other

3,449

2,970

7,826

7,914

        Revenues

$         307,723

$         296,619

$         896,661

Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         66,264

30.7%

$         57,188

28.9%

$       189,737

29.3%

$       171,440

28.6%

Temperature Control

22,973

26.0%

26,523

27.6%

61,715

25.5%

60,990

25.8%

All Other

2,851

3,595

7,504

8,754

        Gross Margin

$           92,088

29.9%

$           87,306

29.4%

$         258,956

28.9%

$         241,184

Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         35,950

16.6%

$         35,553

18.0%

$         110,723

17.1%

$         106,415

17.7%

Temperature Control

15,495

17.5%

17,961

18.7%

45,033

18.6%

46,511

19.7%

All Other

8,502

6,623

24,727

22,678

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           59,947

19.5%

$           60,137

20.3%

$         180,483

20.1%

$         175,604

Operating Income











Engine Management

$         30,314

14.0%

$         21,635

11.0%

$           79,014

12.2%

$           65,025

10.8%

Temperature Control

7,478

8.5%

8,562

8.9%

16,682

6.9%

14,479

6.1%

All Other

(5,651)

(3,028)

(17,223)

(13,924)

        Subtotal

32,141

10.4%

27,169

9.2%

78,473

8.8%

65,580

7.8%

Restructuring & Integration

(825)

-0.3%

(6)

0.0%

(1,469)

-0.2%

(3,073)

-0.4%

Other Income (Expense), Net

(12)

0.0%

15

0.0%

(15)

0.0%

328

0.0%

        Operating Income

$           31,304

10.2%

$           27,178

9.2%

$           76,989

8.6%

$           62,835

7.4%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            22,654

$            19,273

$            56,313

$            44,697










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

825

6

1,469

3,073

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(144)

(144)

(144)

(144)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-

-

(218)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(214)

(1)

(382)

(742)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            23,121

$            19,134

$            57,256

$            46,666




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               1.00

$               0.84

$               2.47

$               1.95










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.04

-

0.06

0.13

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

-

-

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.03)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               1.02

$               0.83

$               2.51

$               2.03




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            31,304

$            27,178

$            76,989

$            62,835










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

825

6

1,469

3,073

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

12

(15)

15

(328)










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            32,141

$            27,169

$            78,473

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

September 30,


December  31,


2019


2018


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$             13,259


$             11,138







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

174,969


163,222

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,001


5,687

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

168,968


157,535







INVENTORIES

340,231


349,811

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

20,325


20,484

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,273


7,256







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

557,056


546,224







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,835


90,754

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

34,055


-

GOODWILL

77,664


67,321

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

66,857


48,411

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

39,105


42,334

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

39,030


32,469

OTHER ASSETS

18,081


15,619







TOTAL ASSETS

$           920,683


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$             78,211


$             43,689

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,225


5,377

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

71,139


94,357

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,984


57,433

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

26,045


31,263

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

95,056


80,467







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

329,660


312,586







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

132


153

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

27,214


-

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

49,894


45,117

OTHER LIABILITIES

19,731


18,075







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

426,631


375,931







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

494,052


467,201







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$           920,683


$           843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,


2019

2018


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        46,399

$        39,683

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

19,261

17,745

OTHER

21,623

12,220

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(16,583)

(23,428)

INVENTORIES

11,824

2,761

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(24,107)

5,193

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(6,502)

1,202

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(2,551)

12,828

OTHER

(6,260)

(619)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

43,104

67,585













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(43,490)

(9,852)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

4,801

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(12,329)

(15,633)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

47

37

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(50,971)

(25,448)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

34,656

(10,537)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,738)

(9,271)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(15,429)

(14,144)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,109

1,382

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

9,598

(32,570)