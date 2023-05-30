Standard Motor Products, Inc. Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, was recently recognized in the USA Today's Inaugural List of America's Climate Leaders, representing companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions and cut their carbon footprint over the past several years.  

The ranking, which began with a list of 2,000 U.S.-based companies, was narrowed to 400 companies that cut emissions intensity (measured by amount of greenhouse gas the company produced relative to its revenue) as well as met certain other stringent requirements over the 2019-2021 period. Further, of the 400 companies that met the requirements, SMP was one of only seven automotive parts manufacturers that achieved these criteria to be recognized as a leader in this Inaugural List.    

Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "We are honored to have received this recognition and be part of such a small group in this Sector that met the criteria for this achievement. Our sustainability efforts remain a top focus at SMP and, while we have much work to do, we are confident that the initiatives we have in place will continue to provide measured progress toward our long-term goals."

To learn more about our sustainability efforts or to view our most recently published 2022 SMP Sustainability Report, please visit our recently refreshed SMP Corporate and Investor Site at SMPCorp.com.  

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. We manufacture and distribute premium replacement parts for our customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while we provide customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by our Engineered Solutions segment. We are a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into our company and selective acquisitions that serve to make our core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

