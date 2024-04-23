Standard Motor Products Introduces 268 New Numbers

Key Takeaways

Thirteen Park Assist Sensors have been added to Standard's industry-leading ADAS program

Standard's Fuel Injection, Electronic Throttle Body, and Ignition programs see continued expansion

Four Seasons® has introduced 141 new numbers in key categories like Hose Assemblies and Electric Coolant Pumps

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has announced the introduction of 268 new part numbers in its April new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 75 distinct product categories and 80 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

This most recent release provides new coverage in 75 distinct product categories and 80 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are becoming increasingly complex, and Standard's high-tech coverage grows to meet demand in these important categories. Thirteen Park Assist Sensors have been added, offering new coverage for import vehicles including the 2023-20 Toyota Camry and 2022-20 Nissan Rogue. Park Assist Cameras have been added for over 2 million Nissan vehicles, and ABS Sensors are new for 2024-20 Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty trucks and the 2024-20 Cadillac CT4. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators are also new for Mazda and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Internal combustion engines are being built with more technology than ever before, and Standard® is continuing to introduce new components to keep these engines operating as designed. Standard's industry-leading fuel injection program sees the introduction of New Fuel Injectors for Mazda vehicles and Fuel Pressure Sensors for General Motors vehicles through 2022. Seven new Electronic Throttle Bodies have been added, offering coverage for popular Ford, Mazda, General Motors and Toyota vehicles. Each ETB includes the required gasket for a complete repair solution. Standard's ignition program has expanded with new Ignition Coils for popular Subaru and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Emission control categories also see growth, with eight new EGR Tubes, several Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses and more.

Standard's Collision program has expanded with Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies and Actuators for Ford vehicles like the 2023-21 F-150. Center High Mount Stop Light Assemblies are new for Ford, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Trunk Release Switches have been added for 5.6 million Toyota vehicles, and Power Door Lock Actuators are now available for the 2023-15 Ford Mustang.

Four Seasons® has introduced 141 new part numbers in its April announcement, including 73 new Hose Assemblies for over 7.9 million domestic and import vehicles like the 2022-19 Toyota RAV4 and 2023-20 Ford Transit. Electric Coolant Pumps are new for popular applications like the 2020-17 BMW 2 Series, and Remanufactured Compressors have been added for the 2022-16 Dodge Durango. Water Outlets have been added for over 1.2 million Mazda vehicles, and Air Door Actuators are now available for Subaru vehicles through 2020.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "This latest release covers a wide range of key categories and offers import and domestic coverage through model-year 2024. SMP is committed to continued strategic expansion to provide our distribution partners with the late-model coverage their service provider customers are looking for."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.