Standard Motor Products Introduces New ABS Sensors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its industry-leading ABS Sensor program, which now includes nearly 2,500 SKUs for import and domestic vehicles. Standard® ABS Sensors are designed for accuracy, speed and durability, and are tested to ensure that they match OE voltage output, resistance and trigger wheel gap.

An integral component of vehicles' Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ABS sensors are safety-critical components that can affect how long it takes a vehicle to stop, impacting features like electronic stability control, automated braking and hill hold assist. The introduction of more advanced safety features has prompted the evolution of ABS sensors, which are now required to monitor not only the rotational speed of the wheel, but also the direction of each wheel. Standard® ABS Sensors utilize multiple micro sensors to monitor the speed and rotation of the wheel, keeping critical safety systems operating as designed. This makes Standard® unique amongst aftermarket suppliers.

Like all Standard® Sensors, Standard® ABS Speed Sensors are designed and tested for accuracy, speed and durability. Each Sensor matches the OE designed performance for measuring speed and direction, and are engineered and tested to match OE voltage output, resistance and trigger wheel gap. Because electronic safety systems depend on real-time data, Standard® ABS sensors are designed for fast processing speeds. They are constructed using a durable, synthetic material which withstands extreme temperatures and endures harsh undercar conditions to ensure longevity. Additionally, many Standard® Sensors include a protective sleeve to prevent short circuits caused by chaffing.

Recent additions to Standard's ABS Sensor program introduce coverage for over 9 million General Motors vehicles, including 2024-20 Heavy-Duty trucks, the 2024-20 Cadillac CT4, and the 2022-15 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Further new coverage for domestic vehicles includes SKUs for the 2024-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer, 2024-19 RAM 1500 and 3500, 2022-21 Ford EcoSport, and more. Additionally, coverage has been added for popular import vehicles like the 2024-20 Nissan Sentra, 2022-19 Toyota Prius, 2020-18 Honda Accord and 2020-18 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Commenting on the Standard® ABS Sensor program, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, said, "ABS sensors are critically important to the safety of occupants in today's vehicles, and ensuring that electronic safety systems are operating properly is of utmost importance. You can count on Standard® to provide ABS Sensors that operate the way they're intended to and last."

All Standard® ABS Sensors are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

