Standard Motor Products Releases 2,367 New Numbers in 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce that it released a total of 2,367 new part numbers in 2024, including introductions from SMP's Vehicle Control and Temperature Control divisions. New coverage for late-model import and domestic vehicles was added across all powertrains, including advanced internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and electric.

Standard's ongoing commitment to advanced internal combustion engine (ICE) technology is evident in this year's releases. The Standard® Gas Fuel Injection program expands with the introduction of ten new Direct Injection High-Pressure Fuel Pumps covering 2.5 million import and domestic vehicles, and GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits were added for GM cars and SUVs. Additionally, 31 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and Multi-Port Fuel Injection (MFI) Fuel Injectors were added. Standard's Turbocharger program expanded with the addition of several new Turbocharger Kits, as well as an array of related components such as Intercoolers, Bypass Valves, Wastegate Solenoids and more. Thirteen new Oil Filter Housing Assemblies and Kits were introduced with coverage for Chrysler, Ford, BMW, Toyota, Audi, Volvo and more.

Emission control systems are increasingly complex, and Standard® has them covered more than ever before, with extensive additions to its evaporative emission, exhaust gas recirculation, and crankcase emission programs. Multiple Canister Purge Solenoids and Valves have been introduced, as well as over 30 EGR Tubes, Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses for nearly 14 million vehicles, and Fuel Vapor Canisters for popular Ford, Toyota, Chrysler, Lexus and Toyota vehicles.

Multiple powertrain-neutral categories are forecasted to grow, and Standard® has released extensive coverage in these categories. A total of 72 ABS Speed Sensors were added to Standard's product line this year, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) categories also saw substantial increases, with the addition of 53 new Park Assist Cameras and 76 Park Assist Sensors covering millions of late-model vehicles. Electronic Parking Brake Actuators were also released for over 13 million vehicles including the 2023-19 Mazda 3, 2024-23 Ford Heavy Duty trucks and Jeep SUVs through 2024.

Four Seasons® introduced new coverage which included Hose Assemblies for millions of import and domestic vehicles. New Compressors were also added, with coverage for popular vehicles like the 2023-22and 2023-21 Hyundai Elantra. Coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles expands with Electric Coolant Pumps for the 2022-16 Lexus RX450h, 2019-17 Toyota Highlander, 2019-18 Toyota Prius C and more. Four Seasons' Air Door Actuator program has expanded, with dozens of new numbers, offering coverage for Ford, Chrysler, Subaru, Infiniti, Toyota and more. Additional categories that see expansion include Water Inlets, Water Outlets, Evaporators, Heater Cores and more.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are proud of the expansion displayed by both divisions in 2024. Our distribution partners continually look to SMP for the highest-quality components along with expansive coverage, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

