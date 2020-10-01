Standard Motor Products Releases 245 New Part Numbers for BWD®

Also highlighted in the release are 40 new Park Assist Cameras covering 23 million VIO as the company remains committed to offering leading ADAS coverage.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at www.BWDbrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About BWD:

BWD® manufactures and distributes a premium line of automotive engine management products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems as well as growing categories such as computerized engine controls, diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, and ADAS components. For additional information, contact a BWD® sales representative or visit BWDBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smpcorp.com/en

