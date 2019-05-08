Standard Textile Acquires JC Burnham Commercial Window Coverings

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textile, window treatment, and decorative fabric markets, announces today it has acquired the business of JC Burnham, located in Rochester, Minnesota.

JC Burnham markets the fabrication and installation of window treatments to the institutional market. The acquisition of JC Burnham advances Standard Textile's strategy of expanding its leadership position in markets served and positions the company for future growth.

Joe and Carol Burnham founded JC Burnham thirty years ago, focusing primarily on blinds and draperies. The company expanded its offerings to include window shades, cubicle curtains, and bed covers. Since its founding, the company has gained a strong reputation for reliability, customer service, and quality craftsmanship. Today, the company is a provider of window coverings for Mayo Clinic in Rochester and other facilities within the Mayo Clinic Health System, and is a key player in the Rochester market, servicing hospitality, commercial, and educational customers.

"We are pleased to acquire JC Burnham. We respect the business that Joe and Carol built and their total commitment to customer service and quality, which aligns with our core values. Our acquisition of JC Burnham provides Standard Textile growth opportunities in all markets we serve," said Gary Heiman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile.

"It's been thrilling for Joe and I to build JC Burnham," said Carol Burnham. "We're so grateful for the trusted relationships we have developed with our customers over the years. When Joe and I began talking about the future of our business, we decided what was most important was leaving the company in good hands. Standard Textile was top of mind. As a global company and a leader in the healthcare and hospitality markets, they have already established great relationships in the market, and we felt they are best positioned to take the company to the next level."

"This acquisition allows us to expand our end-to-end healthcare solutions," said Tom Main, Standard Textile's Group Vice President of Sales. "With nearly eighty years of service, we have deep expertise in healthcare environments, from textiles to decorative products. We are excited to gain a stronger presence in Rochester, Minnesota, where we have a long-standing history of servicing Mayo Clinic's textile needs and excited that we will now have the opportunity to service their decorative needs, too."

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 70 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

