Standard Textile Recognized as a 2026 US Best Managed Company

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Standard Textile named US Best Managed Company for sixth consecutive year.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Standard Textile also earned the distinction of Gold Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for four to six years — reflecting consistent achievement and a commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"We are proud to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the sixth consecutive year," said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "Building on more than 85 years of innovation and service, this achievement reflects the dedication of our teams around the world and their commitment to continuous improvement, customer partnership, and operational excellence. As we continue investing in innovation and sustainable growth, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We are honored by this recognition and excited for the opportunities ahead."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit www.standardtextile.com.

Contact:

David Paredes

Director, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile

One Knollcrest Drive

Cincinnati, OH 45237

(646) 853.9219

[email protected]

www.standardtextile.com

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Standard Textile