Standard Textile Unveils AMY™: The Industry's First All-Fabric Privacy Curtain

A Game-Changing Solution Designed to Simplify Curtain Management and Enhance Healthcare Environments

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, is proud to announce the launch of AMY™, the industry's first all-fabric privacy curtain engineered to revolutionize curtain management in healthcare settings.

Introducing AMY™ - The Industry's First All-Fabric Privacy Curtain

AMY™ addresses many of the challenges associated with traditional privacy curtains by eliminating metallic hooks, plastic carriers and other small parts that can break or wear over time. Its unique one-piece, all-fabric design simplifies the curtain change-out process, making it up to five times faster to hang than traditional curtains, significantly reducing time and labor for Environmental Services (EVS) teams.

Privacy curtains play a critical role in healthcare facilities, yet their proper maintenance, laundering, and replacement are often overlooked. Curtain replacement frequency can vary widely, influenced by facility type, labor constraints, and cleaning protocols. In fact, a study published in The American Journal of Infection Control found that 37 percent of facilities replace or launder their curtains only when visibly soiled.

"We designed AMY to address the pain points that hospitals face with traditional curtains – time-consuming change-outs, tangled mesh and cumbersome components," said Todd Steele, Vice President of Interiors Group Sales and Business Development at Standard Textile. "Our goal was to simplify privacy curtain management, helping EVS teams focus on maintaining safer and more hygienic healthcare environments."

AMY™ is compatible with most traditional track types, allowing healthcare facilities to standardize their curtain systems without the need for costly retrofitting. Additionally, AMY™ helps create a quieter, more comfortable healing environment by dramatically reducing noise. Traditional curtains with plastic carriers can reach noise levels equivalent to a vacuum cleaner or hair dryer, while AMY™ is four times quieter, creating a more peaceful and comfortable space for patients and staff.

Feedback from staff at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX emphasized the ease of change-outs, with one noting, "This design reduces time on the ladder, making it easy to take them down and put them back up." Staff also appreciated the quieter operation, noting, "The fabric tabs reduce sound," which enhances the patient comfort and healing environment. Overall, the team found AMY™ to be "much more durable and user-friendly" than traditional curtain systems.

Standard Textile will debut AMY™ at the 2024 Healthcare Design Expo at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis October 5-8 at booth #679.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, workwear, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

