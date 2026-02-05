Standard Wellness Announces Partnership with DABSTRACT to Expand Premium Concentrate Offerings in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Wellness Holdings, LLC ("Standard Wellness"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced a new partnership with DABSTRACT, UGC Inc.'s award-winning concentrate brand, to bring DABSTRACT's terpene-forward concentrate portfolio to dispensaries across Missouri, including the greater St. Louis and Kansas City regions.

Through the collaboration, Standard Wellness will leverage its in-state cultivation and processing capabilities and operational infrastructure to support the production and distribution of DABSTRACT products. The partnership combines high-quality Missouri-grown cannabis with their proprietary extraction techniques, product formulations, and custom-designed hardware to deliver consistent, premium concentrate experiences to Missouri consumers.

"This partnership represents a strong alignment between two teams that prioritize quality, consistency, and innovation," said Tiana Arriaga, Vice President of Product & Marketing at Standard Wellness. "DABSTRACT has built a respected reputation for terpene-forward concentrates, and we're excited to work together to deliver those products using our in-state expertise, genetics, and award-winning team."

As part of the initial rollout, Standard Wellness will support expanded availability of DABSTRACT's Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One Device, a rechargeable, ready-to-use format recognized for preserving flavor and delivering a consistent live resin experience. The device has gained strong traction in established cannabis markets including Washington, Illinois, and Michigan. The partnership will also introduce Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridges and Live Resin Concentrates to dispensary menus throughout Missouri.

DABSTRACT's entry into the Missouri market builds on notable industry recognition, including a Best BHO Concentrate win at the 2024 Missouri Growers Cup and multiple nominations in Greenway Magazine's Best of the Industry awards. Standard Wellness brings an equally strong record of product excellence, earning First Place for Live Resin Cartridges, Second Place for Sauce and Diamonds, and Second and Third Place honors for Solventless Live Rosin at the same competition. Together, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and expanding access to thoughtfully produced, high-quality cannabis products.

"Missouri's cannabis market continues to mature, and consumers here are highly knowledgeable and quality-driven," said Eli Korer, CEO of DABSTRACT. "Partnering with Standard Wellness allows us to bring our products to the state in a way that respects local cultivation, compliance, and community."

Products from the Standard Wellness - DABSTRACT partnership are expected to be available at select Missouri dispensaries beginning in early 2026.

About Standard Wellness

Founded in 2017 in Ohio, Standard Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in Ohio, Missouri, and Utah, with cultivation, processing, and dispensary licenses in Maryland. The Company operates seven retail locations under The Forest brand and employs approximately 350 people. Standard Wellness is dedicated to improving quality of life by providing safe and legal access to cannabis for medical and adult use.

