StandardC Launches Unified Customer Management Solution to Transform Business Underwriting and Onboarding

News provided by

StandardC

27 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET

New Solution Integrates Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring to Help Banking & Financial Services Streamline and Improve Their Customer Management Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, a leading provider of cannabis banking SaaS solutions for business underwriting and onboarding, today announced the launch of its Unified Customer Management solution. This new platform transforms how banks, credit unions, and financial & business services companies underwrite and onboard businesses by integrating Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring into a single platform.

Continue Reading

With StandardC Unified Customer Management, prospects, and clients can complete a single Dynamic Application to create a data object that collects, validates, and aggregates entity and beneficial ownership data into a digital business identity called the StandardC Credential™. This Credential integrates client evaluation, approval, and monitoring in one solution, eliminating the need for multiple systems and manual processes.

"StandardC Unified Customer Management is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes," said Robert Mann, Co-founder & CEO of StandardC. "By integrating the complete business customer lifecycle solution into a single portal, we help banking and financial services to streamline operations & underwriting, accelerate growth, manage risk, and enhance their compliance."

Robert Baron, CXO of StandardC, added, "Onboarding, underwriting, and monitoring are often performed independently, leading to lengthy processing delays. StandardC launched the Unified Customer Management solution to integrate these functions making cannabis banking and high-risk business due diligence & monitoring profitable and sustainable."

Key features of StandardC Unified Customer Management include:

  • Dynamic Applications: StandardC's Dynamic Applications are intelligent and interactive, guiding users through the application process while collecting only relevant information for their business. This helps to improve the user experience and reduce the time it takes to complete the application process.
  • Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting: StandardC's platform integrates with leading due diligence and underwriting solutions to give users a holistic view of each business applicant and its beneficial owners & key persons. This helps users to make faster and more informed underwriting decisions.
  • Automated Monitoring: StandardC's Monitoring Center continuously screens clients for changes in ownership, license status, risk profile, and other factors. This helps users avoid potential compliance issues and ensure their clients remain in good standing.

StandardC Unified Customer Management is available now. For more information, please visit www.standardc.io.

About StandardC

StandardC is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for business underwriting and onboarding. The company's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline and automate their customer management processes, reduce risk, and enhance compliance. StandardC's Unified Customer Management platform integrates Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring into a single platform, making it easy for businesses to manage their customers from onboarding to monitoring.

SOURCE StandardC

Also from this source

Rescheduling of Cannabis Could Reshape Banking, Affect FinCEN and IRS Regulations, according to the Cannabis Banking experts at StandardC

Rescheduling of Cannabis Could Reshape Banking, Affect FinCEN and IRS Regulations, according to the Cannabis Banking experts at StandardC

The U.S. Health & Human Services Department (HHS) recommendation to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug1 will transform the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.