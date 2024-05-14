StandardC Launches Virtual Site Visit Module to Revolutionize Business Due Diligence & Underwriting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, the leading provider of fully integrated onboarding, due diligence, and monitoring software solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Virtual Site Visit module, redefining the way financial institutions conduct in-person site inspections. This innovative software allows companies to inspect facilities and operations remotely, saving time while reducing travel costs.

StandardC's Virtual Site Visit module streamlines remote audits across geographically dispersed customers and locations. Historically, bankers have endured grueling travel schedules and expenses to physically inspect businesses to meet due diligence and underwriting requirements. Post-visit, mountains of data awaited that had to be manually aggregated, reviewed, approved, scanned, and filed in a labyrinth of physical and digital folders.

While site visits are often time-consuming, expensive, and geographically restrictive, StandardC's Virtual Site Visit module eliminates these barriers, offering a:

Integrated Module: StandardC has integrated the Virtual Site Visit mobile app into its Unified Customer Management platform, allowing staff to manage, schedule, and track new and existing site visit requests.





StandardC has integrated the Virtual Site Visit mobile app into its Unified Customer Management platform, allowing staff to manage, schedule, and track new and existing site visit requests. Pay-per-use : Pricing for the Virtual Site Visit is available as a pay-per-use module for new and existing StandardC clients.





: Pricing for the Virtual Site Visit is available as a pay-per-use module for new and existing StandardC clients. Immersive Customer Experience: Empowers a financial institution's customers to remotely share images and answer dynamic questions within a Virtual Site Visit mobile application.





Empowers a financial institution's customers to remotely share images and answer dynamic questions within a Virtual Site Visit mobile application. Dynamic Compliance & Verification: Seamlessly review verified data, annotate on-screen elements, and log observations to facilitate customer due diligence and commercial underwriting and expedite business onboarding and approvals.

Robert Baron, a seasoned banker, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and cannabis banking expert said, "The era of in-person, paper-fueled site visits is over. StandardC has completely reimagined site visits, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create a dynamic Virtual Site Visit module. This innovation will transform how bankers do business, reducing site visit costs by about 90% while increasing turnaround time to hours instead of days."

About StandardC:

StandardC is the leading provider of fully integrated onboarding, KYC, compliance, due diligence, and ongoing monitoring software modules, empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional experiences while meeting complex regulatory requirements of cannabis banking, business due diligence, underwriting, and ongoing monitoring.

Experience the future of site visits with StandardC's Virtual Site Visit module. For more information, visit www.standardc.io

SOURCE StandardC