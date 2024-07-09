StandardC Unveils "Task Manager" Module for Banking and Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, a leader in modular, pay-per-use due diligence, onboarding, underwriting, and monitoring software solutions, today announced the launch of "Task Manager," a revolutionary tool designed to help banking and financial services manage one-time and recurring internal tasks and external requests.

"In today's demanding digital landscape, bankers require a comprehensive and user-friendly way to manage their internal and external tasks. Task Manager creates new efficiencies that supplement StandardC's pay-per-use modules, including the Virtual Site Visit, KYB and KYC Screening & Monitoring, Identity Verification, and more," said Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC.

Robert Baron, CXO of StandardC, added, "Task Manager provides bankers with the ability to automate single and recurring tickets, set due dates, comment and communicate securely, automate workflows, and document completion and compliance for any business. "

StandardC Task Manager: Key Features

Enhanced Task Management: StandardC Task Manager offers a centralized dashboard for creating, assigning, and tracking single and recurring tasks .

StandardC Task Manager offers a centralized dashboard for creating, assigning, and tracking . Streamlined Collaboration: Improve teamwork through secure communications and due diligence log , ensuring everyone stays on the same page.

Improve teamwork through and , ensuring everyone stays on the same page. Automated Workflows: Define automated alerts and status updates to keep stakeholders informed and workflows to streamline task approval processes.

Define to keep stakeholders informed and to streamline task approval processes. Improved Visibility and Control: Gain valuable insights into task progress with email reminders and notifications.

StandardC Task Manager is available now. Visit www.standardc.io for more details.

About StandardC

StandardC is the leading software provider of fully integrated business onboarding, due diligence, KYC, and compliance monitoring, empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences while meeting complex regulatory requirements.

SOURCE StandardC