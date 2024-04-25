STANDEX DECLARES 239th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

Apr 25, 2024, 08:20 ET

SALEM, N.H., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 24, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 10, 2024. 

The dividend is the Company's 239th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Also from this source

STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN D.A. DAVIDSON BEST-OF-BREED BISON CONFERENCE

STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN D.A. DAVIDSON BEST-OF-BREED BISON CONFERENCE

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will be participating in...
STANDEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SANYU SWITCH CO., LTD. ACQUISITION

STANDEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SANYU SWITCH CO., LTD. ACQUISITION

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) confirms that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd. In its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics