STANDEX DECLARES 240th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SALEM, N.H., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, an approximately 7.1% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2024.

The dividend is the Company's 240th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation