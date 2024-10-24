STANDEX DECLARES 241st CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2024. 

The dividend is the Company's 241st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

