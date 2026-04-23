STANDEX DECLARES 247th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

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Standex International Corporation

Apr 23, 2026, 11:22 ET

SALEM, N.H., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2026.

The dividend is the Company's 247th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engineering Technologies, Scientific, Engraving, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

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