STANDEX ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SANYU SWITCH CO., LTD.

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

01 Nov, 2023, 16:01 ET

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement, through its subsidiary Standex Electronics Japan Corporation, to acquire privately-held, Japanese-based Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd.. The transaction is expected to close before January 31, 2024, subject to required regulatory approvals. In its first year of ownership, the Company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings and to achieve a double-digit return on invested capital. Standex intends to fund the acquisition from its existing cash balance.

"We are very pleased to be acquiring Sanyu which strengthens Electronics' relay product line and technology. Sanyu's customer base and product line are highly complementary to our existing business with the potential to further expand key account relationships and capitalize on cross-selling opportunities. Sanyu brings complementary engineering and manufacturing capabilities and will strengthen our global footprint," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar.

Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures reed relays, test sockets, testing systems for semi-conductor and other electronics manufacturing, and other switching applications.

Commenting on the transaction, Akira Unoki, Representative Director of Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd., stated, "We have established a foundation centered on high-quality products and an integrated culture.  Joining a global leader like Standex allows us to continue building on the legacy of the last 50 years. Standex's ownership offers us the opportunity to expand our geographic reach, gain additional engineering expertise, and add complementary product offerings for our customer."

"With today's announcement, we are strengthening the competitive advantage of our highest growth product lines in our Electronics business by adding breadth to our product portfolio across attractive and growing global end markets. The combination of Sanyu with our existing Electronics business continues Standex's portfolio strategy of focusing our higher-margin business segments in faster-growing markets. We look forward to welcoming the entire Sanyu team to our company," concluded Dunbar.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website standex.com.

About Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd.

With corporate headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures reed relays, test sockets, testing systems for semi-conductor and other electronics manufacturing, and other switching applications. The Company's primary manufacturing facility is in Kumamoto, Japan. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.sanyu.co.jp.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Also from this source

STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 after the...
STANDEX DECLARES 237th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

STANDEX DECLARES 237th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.