STANDEX TO PARTICIPATE IN D.A. DAVIDSON BEST-OF-BREED BISON CONFERENCE

News provided by

Standex International Corporation

05 Mar, 2024, 08:30 ET

SALEM, N.H., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Best-of-Breed Bison Conference on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Also from this source

STANDEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SANYU SWITCH CO., LTD. ACQUISITION

STANDEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SANYU SWITCH CO., LTD. ACQUISITION

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) confirms that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Sanyu Switch Co., Ltd. In its...
STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics