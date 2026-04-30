STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

In Q3 FY26, Sales Increased 8.1% YOY to $224.6 Million; New Products Sales Grew ~40% and Sales into Fast Growth Markets Contributed >30% of Total Sales

In Q3 FY26, Sales Increased 6.5% YOY Organically; Electronics Increased 6.8% YOY Organically

Book to Bill of 1.05; Electronics Book to Bill of 1.14

Q3 FY26 GAAP Operating Margin of 40.4%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 19.7%, Up 30 bps YOY

Continued Portfolio Simplification with Federal Industries' Divestiture; Leverage Ratio Reduced to 1.9x

Expect ~$100 Million of Incremental Sales in FY26 After Federal Divestiture; Fast Growth Market Sales to Grow ~45% to ~$270 Million; Plan to Release >15 New Products Contributing ~300bps of Growth

SALEM, N.H., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Summary Financial Results - Total









($M except EPS and Dividends) 3Q26 3Q25 2Q26 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $224.6 $207.8 $221.3 8.1 % 1.5 % Operating Income – GAAP $90.8 $26.3 $35.6 246.0 % 155.3 % Operating Income – Adjusted $44.2 $40.3 $42.2 9.5 % 4.8 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 40.4 % 12.6 % 16.1 % 2780 bps 2430 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 19.7 % 19.4 % 19.0 % 30 bps 70 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $68.6 $22.8 $20.6 201.3 % 232.6 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted $26.7 $23.5 $25.1 13.5 % 6.5 %











EBITDA $99.4 $35.7 $45.1 178.7 % 120.7 % EBITDA margin 44.3 % 17.2 % 20.4 % 2710 bps 2390 bps Adjusted EBITDA $48.4 $45.3 $47.2 6.9 % 2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.6 % 21.8 % 21.3 % - 20 bps 30 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $5.56 $1.81 $0.17 207.3 % 3170.6 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted $2.21 $1.95 $2.08 13.5 % 6.3 % Dividends per Share $0.34 $0.32 $0.34 6.3 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $6.3 $3.5 $13.0 81.5 % -51.6 % Net Debt to EBITDA 1.9x 3.0x 2.3x -36.7 % -17.4 %

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We delivered another quarter with year-on-year organic growth and strong operating performance. Our sales increased 8.1% year-on-year to $224.6 million driven by 8% contribution from new products and more than 30% contribution from sales into fast growth markets. We realized 6.5% organic growth with a book to bill of 1.05. Our Electronics segment grew 6.8% organically with a book to bill of 1.14. We are well positioned to deliver mid-to-high single-digit organic growth again in the fiscal fourth quarter, primarily driven by new product launches, and strong tailwinds in the electrical grid, space, defense and aviation end markets. Sales from fast growth markets totaled approximately $69 million in the fiscal third quarter and are expected to reach approximately $270 million for the full fiscal year 2026.

Adjusted operating margin expanded by 30 basis points year-on-year to 19.7%. We paid down approximately $62 million of debt in the fiscal third quarter, and our net leverage ratio was reduced to 1.9x.

On March 6th, we completed the divestiture of Federal Industries at an enterprise value of approximately $70 million. The divestiture supports continued portfolio simplification and enables us to focus on larger businesses and fast growth end market opportunities. As such, we will now report under the four operating segments of Electronics, Aerospace & Defense (formerly Engineering Technologies), Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, on a year-on-year basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue, driven by mid-to-high single digit organic growth from higher sales into fast growth end markets and increased new product sales, partially offset by the impact on revenue from the recently completed divestiture of Federal Industries. The Company expects slightly lower adjusted operating margin as contributions from organic growth and realization of productivity actions are more than offset by growth investments, higher medical costs, and increased variable compensation expenses.

On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue, driven by increased contributions from fast growth end markets and new product sales, and slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin due to higher volume and pricing and productivity initiatives, partially offset by growth investments.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

The Company's prior fiscal year 2026 sales outlook included a full year contribution from Federal Industries. Considering the divestiture of Federal Industries and barring any unforeseen economic, global trade, or tariffs related disruptions, the Company now expects revenue to grow by approximately $100 million in fiscal year 2026, which will continue to be driven by mid-to-high single digit organic growth in Electronics and double-digit organic growth in Aerospace & Defense. The Company remains on course to release over fifteen new products that it expects will contribute approximately 300 bps of incremental growth. Sales from fast growth markets are on track to grow approximately 45% year-on-year and reach approximately $270 million.

Third Quarter Segment Operating Performance

The Engineering Technologies segment has been re-named as the Aerospace & Defense segment. The Company believes this name change will improve understanding of the business and its end markets. The Hydraulics business has been combined with the Engraving business under Engraving & Hydraulics segment. As a result, the Company will now report under the four operating segments of Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics.

Electronics (53 % of sales; 66% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q26 3Q25 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 119.7 111.3 7.6 % GAAP Operating Income 31.7 25.5 24.3 % GAAP Operating Margin % 26.4 22.9

Adjusted Operating Income 35.1 33.2 5.9 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 29.3 29.8



Revenue increased approximately $8.4 million or 7.6% year-on-year, reflecting organic growth of 6.8% and a foreign currency benefit of 0.8%. Organic growth was driven by sales into fast growth markets and increased new product sales. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.9 million or 5.9% year-on-year due to higher volume, pricing initiatives, and product mix, partially offset by growth investments.

The segment had a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.14 in the fiscal third quarter, with orders of approximately $136 million.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue, reflecting higher sales into fast growth end markets and increased new product sales. The Company expects slightly higher adjusted operating margin due to higher revenue, partially offset by continued growth investments.

Aerospace & Defense (16% of sales; 12% of segment adjusted operating income )



3Q26 3Q25 % Change Aerospace & Defense ($M)





Revenue 36.6 27.4 33.7 % GAAP Operating Income 5.8 3.4 70.9 % GAAP Operating Margin % 16.0 12.5

Adjusted Operating Income 6.6 5.1 29.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 18.0 18.6



Revenue increased approximately $9.2 million or 33.7% year-on-year reflecting organic growth of 20.8%, a 12.2% benefit from the McStarlite acquisition, and a foreign currency benefit of 0.7%. Organic growth was primarily driven by increased projects activity in the commercialization of space end market. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.5 million or 29.4% year-on-year reflecting higher volume.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue due to growth in new product sales and more favorable project timing, and slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin due to higher volume and realization of productivity initiatives.

Scientific (8% of sales; 7% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q26 3Q25 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 18.0 18.3 -1.7 % GAAP Operating Income 3.7 3.9 -4.8 % GAAP Operating Margin % 20.6 21.3

Adjusted Operating Income 3.9 4.1 -4.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 21.9 22.6



Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million or 1.7% year-on-year reflecting an organic decline of 1.7% from lower demand at academic and research institutions that were impacted by NIH funding cuts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $0.2 million or 4.8% year-on-year due to lower sales.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and similar adjusted operating margin due to product mix.

Engraving & Hydraulics (20% of sales; 12% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q26 3Q25 % Change Engraving & Hydraulics ($M)





Revenue 44.8 43.8 2.2 % GAAP Operating Income 6.1 5.0 22.0 % GAAP Operating Margin % 13.6 11.3

Adjusted Operating Income 6.4 5.3 20.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin % 14.3 12.2



Revenue increased approximately $1.0 million or 2.2% year-on-year reflecting a foreign currency benefit of 4.0%, partially offset by an organic decline of 1.8%. The organic decline was primarily driven by general market weakness for hydraulics cylinders. Engraving services had organic growth of 4.0%, driven by slightly improved demand in North America and Asia. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.1 million or 20.1% year-on-year due to higher sales and the realization of previously executed restructuring actions.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue and similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin from realization of productivity initiatives.

Capital Allocation

Interest: In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, the Company expects interest expense of approximately $6.8 to $7.0 million.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2026, the Company expects interest expense of approximately $6.8 to $7.0 million. Share Repurchase : During the fiscal third quarter of 2026, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2026.

: During the fiscal third quarter of 2026, the Company did not repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2026. Capital Expenditures: In fiscal third quarter 2026, the Company's capital expenditures were $2.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025. The Company expects fiscal year 2026 capital expenditures between $27 million and $30 million. Capital expenditures were $28.3 million in fiscal year 2025.

In fiscal third quarter 2026, the Company's capital expenditures were $2.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025. The Company expects fiscal year 2026 capital expenditures between $27 million and $30 million. Capital expenditures were $28.3 million in fiscal year 2025. Dividend: On April 23, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an approximately 6.3% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 8, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $369.1 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $470.4 million at the end of fiscal third quarter 2025. Net (cash) debt for the third quarter of 2026 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $472.8 million and cash and equivalents of $103.7 million.

Standex had net (cash) debt of $369.1 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $470.4 million at the end of fiscal third quarter 2025. Net (cash) debt for the third quarter of 2026 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $472.8 million and cash and equivalents of $103.7 million. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $9.0 million compared to $9.6 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $6.3 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $3.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Details

Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, May 1, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through May 1, 2027. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial in the U.S. (888) 660-6345 or (646) 517-4150 internationally; the passcode is 06832#. The audio playback via phone will be available through May 8, 2026. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at www.standex.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which exclude the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, amortization from acquired intangible assets, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in four broad business segments: Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Scientific, and Engraving & Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of global crises or catastrophic events on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the electrical grid, automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; increased costs from acquisitions to improve and coordinate managerial, operational, financial, and administrative systems, including internal controls over financial reporting and compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and other costs related to such systems in connection with acquired businesses; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; the impact on our operations of any successful cybersecurity attacks; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. For a more comprehensive discussion of these and other factors, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available on the Company's website. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)



2026



2025



2026



2025

























Net sales

$ 224,595



207,780

$ 663,346

$ 568,058 Cost of sales



132,663



125,350



388,749



344,108 Gross profit



91,932



82,430



274,597



223,950

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



48,067



47,564



149,063



130,796 (Gain) loss on sale of business



(56,837)



-



(56,837)



- Restructuring costs



2,989



1,976



9,425



3,982 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,374



4,485



13,350



9,965 Acquisition related costs



2,513



2,152



3,562



20,392

























Income from operations



90,826



26,253



156,034



58,815

























Interest expense



7,328



8,363



24,154



14,915 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



828



309



1,054



1,171 Total



8,157



8,672



25,208



16,086

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



82,669



17,581



130,826



42,729 Provision for income taxes



14,037



(5,197)



25,738



475 Net income from continuing operations



68,632



22,778



105,088



42,254

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(115)



(52)



(94)



(56)

























Net income



68,517



22,726



104,994



42,198 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



755



846



2,076



1,264 Less: change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value



784



-



18,763



- Net income attributable to Standex International

$ 66,978

$ 21,880

$ 84,155

$ 40,934

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



-



(0.01)



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 5.57

$ 1.83

$ 7.00

$ 3.44

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(0.01)



-



(0.01)



- Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 5.56

$ 1.81

$ 6.99

$ 3.41

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



12,048



11,986



12,033



11,906 Diluted



12,062



12,059



12,053



11,997

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















March 31,



June 30, (In thousands)



2026



2025













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 103,725



104,542 Accounts receivable, net



179,695



172,702 Inventories



129,563



129,994 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



69,736



73,641 Total current assets



482,719



480,879













Property, plant, equipment, net



152,581



160,364 Intangible assets, net



204,855



225,757 Goodwill



585,503



610,338 Deferred tax asset



9,786



11,971 Operating lease right-of-use asset



45,812



47,998 Other non-current assets



45,521



29,573 Total non-current assets



1,044,058



1,086,001













Total assets

$ 1,526,777

$ 1,566,880













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 77,361



88,001 Accrued liabilities



64,180



63,204 Income taxes payable



16,864



15,770 Total current liabilities



158,405



166,975













Long-term debt



472,841



552,515 Operating lease long-term liabilities



36,586



40,057 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



60,539



67,743 Total non-current liabilities



569,966



660,315













Redeemable non-controlling interest



44,227



27,913













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



142,396



136,082 Retained earnings



1,198,976



1,126,851 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(198,941)



(164,765) Treasury shares



(430,228)



(428,467) Total stockholders' equity



754,179



711,677













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,526,777

$ 1,566,880

Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





March 31, (In thousands)



2026



2025













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 104,994



42,198 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(94)



(56) Income from continuing operations



105,088



42,254













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



29,249



25,310 Stock-based compensation



6,578



7,878 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



575



(401) (Gain) loss on sale of business



(56,837)



- Contributions to defined benefit plans



(5,352)



(6,153) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(32,837)



(32,675) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



46,464



36,213 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(286)



(42) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



46,178



36,171 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Capital Expenditures



(16,721)



(19,762) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(477,381) Proceeds from the sale of business



68,299



- Other investing activities



(423)



3,800 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



51,155



(493,343) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



-



792,313 Payments of debt



(80,000)



(362,109) Contingent consideration payment



(330)



- Activity under share-based payment plans



1,775



2,019 Purchase of treasury stock



(3,800)



(9,582) Distributions to non-controlling interests



(2,324)



- Cash dividends paid



(12,135)



(11,197) Other financing activities



-



- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(96,814)



411,444













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(1,336)



1,335













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(817)



(44,393) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



104,542



154,203 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 103,725

$ 109,810

Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31, (In thousands)



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 119,707

$ 111,283

$ 345,928

$ 284,939 Aerospace & Defense



36,591



27,375



97,121



70,555 Scientific



17,979



18,292



56,931



54,462 Engraving & Hydraulics



44,780



43,815



139,913



132,321 Other



5,538



7,015



23,453



25,781 Total

$ 224,595

$ 207,780

$ 663,346

$ 568,058

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 31,656

$ 25,471

$ 89,705

$ 59,918 Aerospace & Defense



5,841



3,417



13,836



11,120 Scientific



3,708



3,895



12,874



13,362 Engraving & Hydraylics



6,138



4,974



20,959



18,178 Other



762



1,362



4,046



5,214 Restructuring



(2,989)



(1,976)



(9,425)



(3,982) Gain (loss) on sale of business



56,837



-



56,837



- Acquisition related costs



(2,513)



(2,152)



(3,562)



(20,392) Corporate



(8,614)



(8,738)



(29,236)



(24,603) Total

$ 90,826

$ 26,253

$ 156,034

$ 58,815

Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











March 31,







March 31,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2026



2025

% Change



2026



2025

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from

continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 224,595

$ 207,780

8.1 %

$ 663,346

$ 568,058

16.8 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 90,826

$ 26,253

246.0 %

$ 156,034

$ 58,815

165.3 %

Income from operations margin



40.4 %



12.6 %







23.5 %



10.4 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



2,989



1,976







9,425



3,982





Acquisition-related costs



2,513



2,152







3,562



20,392





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,374



4,485







13,350



9,965





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







100



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(56,837)



-







(56,837)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



331



5,479







2,316



11,676



Adjusted income from operations

$ 44,196

$ 40,345

9.5 %

$ 127,950

$ 104,830

22.1 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



19.7 %



19.4 %







19.3 %



18.5 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(8,157)



(8,672)







(25,208)



(16,086)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture

activities



-



-







-



554





Provision for income taxes



(14,037)



5,197







(25,738)



(475)





Discrete and other tax items



-



(9,321)







-



(8,946)





Tax impact of above adjustments



5,458



(3,173)







892



(10,314)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted



27,461



24,375







77,896



69,563





Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



1,539



846







20,839



1,264





Add back: change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption

value per the acquisition agreement (784)



-







(18,763)



-



Net income from continuing operations attributable to Standex, as

adjusted

$ 26,706

$ 23,530

13.5 %

$ 75,820

$ 68,299

11.0 %



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 68,632

$ 22,778

201.3 %

$ 105,088

$ 42,254





Net income from continuing operations margin



30.6 %



11.0 %







15.8 %



7.4 %



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



14,037



(5,197)







25,738



475





Interest expense



7,328



8,363







24,154



14,915





Depreciation and amortization



9,448



9,744







29,249



25,310



EBITDA

$ 99,446

$ 35,688

178.7 %

$ 184,229

$ 82,954

122.1 %

EBITDA Margin



44.3 %



17.2 %







27.8 %



14.6 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



2,989



1,976







9,425



3,982





Acquisition-related costs



2,513



2,152







3,562



20,392





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







100



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(56,837)



-







(56,837)



-





Purchase accounting expenses



331



5,479







2,316



11,676



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,441

$ 45,295

6.9 %

$ 142,795

$ 119,004

20.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



21.6 %



21.8 %







21.5 %



20.9 %







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as

reported

$ 8,951

$ 9,551





$ 46,464

$ 36,213



Less: Capital expenditures



(2,637)



(6,072)







(16,721)



(19,762)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 6,314

$ 3,479





$ 29,743

$ 16,451





Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



March 31,







March 31,







2026



2025

%

Change



2026



2025

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as reported

$ 5.56

$ 1.81

207.3 %

$ 6.99

$ 3.41

105.0 % Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.19



0.13







0.59



0.25





Acquisition-related costs



0.16



0.14







0.23



1.36





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.28



0.29







0.84



0.63





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







0.01



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



(4.06)



-







(4.06)



-





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and

divestiture activities



-



-







-



0.04





Discrete tax items



-



(0.77)







-



(0.74)





Purchase accounting expenses



0.02



0.35







0.15



0.74





Change of redeemable noncontrolling interest to

redemption value per the acquisition agreement



0.06



-







1.56



-



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

attributable to Standex, as adjusted

$ 2.21

$ 1.95

13.5 %

$ 6.29

$ 5.69

10.6 %

SOURCE Standex International Corporation