Standigm and Nashville Biosciences join to revolutionize early drug discovery

Standigm

10 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

Companies will identify novel therapeutic targets using Standigm's explainable AI and Nashville Biosciences' datasets

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standigm, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for drug discovery and development, today announced that it is collaborating with Nashville Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), on early drug discovery research. Under the terms of the agreement, Standigm will use Nashville Bioscience's extensive, de-identified genomic and clinical data to build new, customized AI models for drug discovery. The mission of the collaboration is to accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

"We are tremendously excited to work with Nashville Biosciences to enhance our AI platforms so we can expedite early drug discovery with better insights," said Carl Foster, chief business officer at Standigm. "Data is undoubtedly a pivotal part of AI drug discovery. Leveraging Nashville Bioscience's data will add great value to our platforms, enabling us to make the most of customizable and explainable features. We will also be able to better understand the relationship between genetic variants and corresponding phenotypes."

Standigm's customers will leverage data of interest via the Standigm AI platforms that were designed to surface insights hidden in large-scale data. With this streamlined approach, customers don't have to worry about sourcing or integrating proprietary data on their own.

"Through our collaboration with Standigm and their advanced AI models, drug developers can unlock the full potential of our unique datasets to identify novel therapeutic targets, accelerating the development of more effective treatments and improving patient outcomes," said Leeland Ekstrom, CEO at Nashville Biosciences. "The BioVU® dataset has a proven track record of fostering innovation, and we are thrilled to see its impact continue to expand drug discovery and advance patient care on a global scale."

About Nashville Biosciences

Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), was created to harness VUMC's extensive genomic and bioinformatics resources for drug and diagnostics discovery and development. Leveraging Vanderbilt University Innovation™, Nashville Biosciences serves as a commercial interface between outside companies and the formidable research capabilities represented by BioVU®, one of the world's most comprehensive genetic databases linked to de-identified medical records with years of longitudinal clinical data. This unique asset is one of the largest and highest quality of its kind, providing an unprecedented opportunity to guide R&D activity in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences applications. 

About Standigm

Standigm was founded in 2015 to revolutionize drug discovery with artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Its AI technologies cover the entire drug discovery lifecycle (target discovery, hit identification, hit-to-lead, and lead optimization) to continuously develop first-in-class and best-in-class drug discovery projects. Standigm's leading AI platforms include Standigm ASK™, which identifies novel and promising disease targets, and Standigm BEST™, which generates novel chemical structures. By combining the Standigm ASK™ and Standigm BEST™ platforms, Standigm has completed Standigm Magic™, a workflow AI that can be completed in an average of seven months from target discovery to lead compound series. Standigm works on various first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidate development projects in collaboration with leading domestic and international pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. For more information about the company, please visit www.standigm.com.

