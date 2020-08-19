Standing "O" for Oatmilk at Dunkin' Restaurants Nationwide

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of oatmilk, the fastest-growing plant-based milk product, continues to soar, and today marks a major moment for fans of the popular dairy alternative or anyone eager to experience the rich, creamy taste of oatmilk for the first time. Dunkin' is bringing oatmilk coast-to-coast, adding vegan-friendly*, gluten-free oatmilk to menus at all of its restaurants nationwide. Launching with Planet Oat, the market leader in oatmilk, Dunkin' is now one of the first national quick service restaurant brands to make oatmilk available at 100% of its U.S. locations. To make the exciting announcement to fans, Dunkin' turned to actress and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown, who revealed Planet Oat Oatmilk's arrival with a special Instagram post this morning.

Planet Oat Oatmilk is a delicious, high-quality plant-based dairy alternative that starts with oats and water, which is then blended with vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients for a creamy texture and light sweetness. Dunkin' guests can add Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin' beverage in place of milk, almondmilk, or cream. This includes Dunkin's new Iced Oatmilk Latte – made with rich, handcrafted espresso and creamy oatmilk for a tasty twist on the brand's beloved lattes – as well as its full lineup of hot, iced, and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages such as Chai and Matcha Lattes. Oatmilk may be an additional charge.

Dunkin' began offering oatmilk at participating restaurants in California at the start of 2020. Dunkin's introduction of oatmilk continues the brand's commitment to bringing innovative and exciting new on-the-go menu choices to busy Americans everywhere. Dunkin' distinguished itself for making plant-based menu options easily accessible with last year's launch of the Beyond Sausage® Sandwich. Earlier this year, Dunkin' added Matcha Lattes to its national menu and has been offering almondmilk as a dairy alternative option since 2014.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', "Dunkin' is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running. Bringing Planet Oat Oatmilk to Dunkin' locations across the country is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to providing guests with more choices to customize their favorite coffee and espresso drinks."

"Americans are always looking for new beverage options that easily fit into their dietary needs and specific tastes. The launch of Planet Oat as the official oatmilk of Dunkin' represents an exciting moment for both of our companies and gives coffee lovers everywhere the flexibility to transform their favorite drinks into delicious, plant-based alternatives. We look forward to helping Dunkin' continue to bring new choices to its menu, and serve millions of people oatmilk options that are inclusive for all," said Chris Ross, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and R&D, at HP Hood LLC.

Today's national oatmilk launch coincides with the availability of Dunkin's much-anticipated fall menu. The brand's robust seasonal lineup this year features pumpkin flavored and spiced drinks, such as the new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte and Chai Latte, paired perfectly with new snacking options such as Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups, and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon. Dunkin' is making its fall beverages and bite-sized baked goods available earlier than ever before to help fans capture the warm, cozy feelings of the season now.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Dunkin's definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All Dunkin' menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Dunkin' cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 170 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Planet Oat®, Simply Smart® Milk, Heluva Good!®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, Hershey's Milk & Milkshakes, and more.

