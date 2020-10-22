Standing Out in Dynamic Times - DDN Names 2020 Channel Partner Award Winners

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, premier provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, named World Wide Technology (WWT) as DDN Channel Partner of the Year and Atos as its Largest Growth Partner. This unprecedented year has been challenging, forcing many to pivot and innovate in more ways than ever. DDN has always valued its partners, and now is an ideal time to celebrate and recognize their successes in the channel.

WWT, a market-leading $12 billion technology solutions provider, has proven its commitment to providing next generation solutions that help organizations transform and keep pace with the speed of business. By delivering solutions like DDN A3I™ with NVIDIA DGX™ A100, WWT is able to facilitate the fastest path to scalable enterprise AI infrastructure for its customers. They have repeatedly delivered customers with maximum performance for AI resources – data, storage, network, and computing for Natural Language Processing at hyperscale, and massive university deployments for cross disciplinary AI research. The expertise offered is unmatched and customers trust DDN systems backed by WWT and appreciate the joint commitment to meet long-term goals and successes.

"Our customers see the business value in AI," said Tim Brooks, managing director of AI Solutions at WWT. "As they progress on their AI journey, the value of high-speed, reliable and scalable storage for data intensive environments becomes critical for production workloads. Organizations that have found great success built their operational roadmap from the ground up, with and around a scalable, easy-to-deploy solution that manages, moves and protects their data."

As a global leader in digital transformation with a broad customer base, Atos has cemented its longtime position as DDN's trusted partner with a focused expertise when it comes to optimized infrastructure for scalable storage solutions. Its expertise in cloud and HPC (high performance computing) empowers customers to accelerate their businesses using AI and deep learning (DL). The announcement of the DDN A3I AI-ready solution is evident that it is only the beginning for these types of infrastructure and the market.

"There is massive opportunity for success that will be spearheaded by our team of AI specialists who are actively educating organizations on proper and powerful infrastructure for AI workloads," said Agnés Boudot, senior vice president, head of HPC and quantum at Atos.

As recently noted by research analyst Intersect360, strong growth in the high performance storage market for both DDN and Atos was, in major part, fueled by the strong partnership and increasing numbers of opportunities for AI and DL deployments. With recent deployments like CSC – IT Center for Science, ensuring Finland remains at the forefront of development, Atos and DDN are fueling ambitious AI use cases such as smart cities, autonomous vehicle innovation and infectious communicable virus discoveries.

"These collaborations have only scratched the surface of the tremendous partnership growth opportunities and potential to promote the best combined AI and HPC solutions in the industry for leading organizations," said James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. "DDN is honored to stand alongside our partners, and continue to provide the best service and experience for our existing customer base, and those yet to come. We thank our partners for their trust in us and look forward to many more successes together."

About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

