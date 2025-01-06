Standing Out in the Crowd: PANJIT's Unique ESD Protection Devices Take Center Stage

PANJIT's ultra-low capacitance ESD protection devices earned significant recognition among engineers.

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications expand rapidly, the demand for higher data transmission rates has surged. This trend has brought heightened attention to the security of high-speed transmission interfaces. With over 38 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, PANJIT International Inc. has identified the growing safety requirements as transmission speeds double with each generation. Ultra-low capacitance ESD protection devices have become more critical than ever to address these challenges.

Leveraging proprietary component designs and innovative packaging technologies, PANJIT has introduced ultra-low capacitance ESD protection devices offering compact size and robust protection. These devices have earned significant recognition among engineers, securing the prestigious "Best Discrete of the Year" award at this year's EE Awards Asia, organized by EE Times Taiwan.

Exceptional Protection and Compact Design: The Advantages of PANJIT's ESD Protection Devices

Speaking about the award-winning ESD protection device, Edgar Chen, COO of PANJIT International Inc., explained the company's motivation for entering this segment. PANJIT had traditionally focused on high-power protection devices, with limited emphasis on ESD protection for signal ports. However, as high-speed interfaces like USB4, Thunderbolt 5, and PCIe Gen 6 doubling transmission speeds each generation, challenges related to signal attenuation and ESD protection have intensified. Advanced process chips are becoming increasingly miniaturized, exacerbating ESD protection issues.

Chen stated, "To provide customers with a more comprehensive solution, PANJIT not only has extensive experience in high-power protection components but is now actively expanding its product line to include high-seepd signal port ESD protection." Recognizing the growing importance and market potential of ESD protection devices, PANJIT shifted its design platform to prioritize ESD protection for high-speed signal ports, complementing its existing high-power protection products. This comprehensive "Total Solution" strategy helps engineers address current and future challenges.

Years of research and optimization have enabled PANJIT to overcome traditional trade-offs in ESD protection design through patented technologies. Engineers no longer need to compromise between protection capabilities, parasitic capacitance, and component size. Amanda Cheng, Business Development Manager at PANJIT, highlighted the three critical parameters where the company's ESD protection devices excel:

Capacitance: The ultra-low capacitance ensures signal integrity, preventing high-speed signal distortion and communication failures.

Clamping Voltage: Despite its minimal capacitance, the device maintains low clamping voltage, effectively dissipating ESD energy and offering superior protection.

Surge Protection: PANJIT's devices uniquely combine low capacitance with high surge protection, addressing both ESD and EOS (Electrical Overstress) challenges. This capability reduces EOS-related RMA rates and enhances product reliability.

Cheng emphasized that as transmission speeds increase, capacitance has become a decisive factor for customers. PANJIT is already preparing for the next generation with capacitance targets as low as 0.05pF while maintaining low clamping voltage for optimal chip protection. The company's holistic approach, from market research and product design to wafer and packaging processes, along with close collaboration with partners, has been instrumental in achieving these breakthroughs.

Miniaturization and Integration: Driving ESD Device Evolution

Another standout feature of PANJIT's ESD protection devices is their compact size. "As end devices become increasingly miniaturized, so do transmission interface connectors and internal components," said Cheng. While the current mainstream size for ESD protection devices is 0402, PANJIT is advancing toward even smaller sizes, such as 0201 and 01005. Integration is also a promising trend, as demonstrated by the award-winning ultra-low capacitance ESD protection device, which is an integrated product.

PANJIT's innovative ESD protection devices continue to set new industry standards, raising the bar for market entry. The "Best Discrete of the Year" award at EE Awards Asia reflects this achievement. "Our highest standard when developing products is to avoid me-too designs," said Chen. "We aim to create the most competitive products in the market. Compared to our competitors, this ESD protection device's performance parameters are truly impressive."

Future-Ready Development to Meet Customer Needs

Based on deep market insights, PANJIT has outlined a comprehensive development roadmap for its ESD protection and other product lines. Chen emphasized PANJIT's proactive strategy in anticipating market and customer needs. Future ESD protection devices will evolve toward smaller sizes, lower capacitance, greater protection, and lower clamping voltage, while maintaining high flexibility. "We prepare our product specifications well in advance and provide early samples for customer testing, ensuring we stay ahead of competitors," Chen added with a sense of optimism.

Currently, ESD protection devices contribute only 4% of PANJIT's total revenue. However, Chen foresees significant growth potential in this market. PANJIT plans to expand both domestic and international markets with superior products and skilled technical personnel. Many customers have already integrated PANJIT's ESD protection devices into their designs, with mass production scheduled for next year. Chen expressed confidence that the ESD product line will achieve remarkable success in the coming year.

