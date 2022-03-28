Standish Management Enhances Client Service with Yardi Investment Manager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 28, 2022 Real estate investment fund administrator Standish Real Estate (a division of Standish Management) will make it easier for its general partner clients to obtain timely investment information by adopting Yardi® Investment Manager, a single connected platform that centralizes data and automates the management of capital calls and distributions. Yardi Investment Manager will complement Standish Real Estate's pre-existing use of Yardi Voyager and Investment Accounting, providing clients the efficiency of a fully integrated comprehensive real estate solution.

Yardi Investment Manager allows Standish Real Estate to provide their clients a branded portal for their investors that allows for secure, around-the-clock access to key investment metrics, capital activity and reports. The platform also helps the company's investment managers operate more efficiently with a single connected solution, eliminating manual data compilations.

"Yardi Investment Manager automates the compilation and distribution of quarter-end reporting statements, including year-end K-1 statements and other information that our clients' investors need immediately," said Jeff Bush, President of Standish Real Estate. "Relieving our staff of those manual tasks frees up more time for higher-value activities."

"Yardi is pleased to help Standish Real Estate take another step toward gaining the efficiency possible from managing all elements of investment fund management from one platform," said Rob Teel, senior vice president of global solutions for Yardi®.

Standish Real Estate standardizes on the Yardi technology platform to provide a full range of services to their clients from the investor to the property.

Learn how Yardi Investment Manager can help improve collaboration among real estate investment stakeholders.

About Standish Real Estate

Dallas-based Standish Real Estate (a division of Standish Management) provides specialized property and fund-level accounting and reporting services to its real estate clients. Standish Management provides specialized fund administration for managers and general partners of private equity funds. The company has over $250 billion in committed capital under administration and administers more than 2,500 entities for over 500 clients. For more information, visit standishrealestate.com and standishmanagement.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

